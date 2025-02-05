EPRA takes action against 28 petrol stations over fuel violations

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has intensified its crackdown on fuel non-compliance, shutting down 28 petrol stations found to be dealing in substandard fuel products during the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year.

Nationwide fuel quality inspection

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 5, EPRA disclosed that its surveillance efforts had uncovered cases of fuel adulteration and illegal resale of export-designated petroleum.

This prompted enforcement measures to protect consumers and uphold market integrity.

Between July and December 2024, EPRA conducted an extensive monitoring exercise, carrying out 11,824 tests at 2,616 fuel dispensing stations across the country.

The findings exposed fuel contamination, including instances where diesel was mixed with kerosene and high-sulphur petrol was being sold locally.

Under Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019, EPRA is mandated to oversee fuel quality standards and curb illegal practices such as adulteration and dumping of export-bound fuel into the Kenyan market.

Penalising non-compliant stations

The affected stations faced serious consequences, including closures and financial penalties. In previous crackdowns, fines have reached up to Sh304,806 per violation.



EPRA emphasised that such measures are necessary to deter fuel retailers from engaging in unlawful activities.

Enhancing public involvement in compliance

To strengthen consumer protection, EPRA has urged the public to report suspicious fuel-related activities.



The agency has set up multiple reporting platforms, including a hotline (0709 366 000), an SMS service (40850), and a USSD code (*363#), enabling swift reporting of suspected fuel adulteration cases.

Maintaining high compliance levels