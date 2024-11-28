Ruto puts CEOs, MDs of Kenya Power, EPRA, KPA, other agencies on notice

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to CEOs and MDs of several government agencies, demanding immediate compliance with his directive to integrate their services, payments, and revenues into the e-Citizen platform.

The move aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the collection of public funds, ensuring that all revenues are traceable by the National Treasury.

In a strongly-worded address, President Ruto named over 30 agencies and organizations, including the Digital Health Authority, Kenya Power, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority , Kenya Ports Authority and Independent Police Oversight Authority , as entities yet to fully comply with the directive.

He emphasised that they have one week to align with the government's digitisation agenda or resign from their jobs .

“These entities have yet to comply with my directive that their services, payments, and revenues must be on the e-Citizen platform so that the National Treasury can track the revenues collected by the government,” Ruto stated.

They have one week to comply. Otherwise, they know what to do—they can make use of the door. It's as simple as that.

The president also called out agencies that have joined the e-Citizen platform but allegedly continue to use alternative payment systems in collusion with banks.

This practice, he said, undermines transparency and creates “grey areas” in public revenue collection.

I want a record of the last three months of government agencies that are already on the e-Citizen platform but have decided to use alternative means, creating grey areas, so that we can take action against people who are undermining transparency.

President Ruto lauded the closure of over 1,100 unofficial pay bill accounts that were previously used by various government entities to collect revenue.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to a centralised and transparent system where citizens can directly track their payments.

We cannot continue to collect public money in grey areas and dark corners.

We want a system where the public knows the portal their money is going to. We need to track revenues for every public entity and ensure citizens know what they are paying for goes directly into public coffers.

This directive aligns with the government’s broader digitisation strategy, which seeks to streamline public service delivery and eliminate loopholes for corruption.

The e-Citizen platform serves as a central hub for accessing government services and making payments.

The named entities span various sectors, including health, water, energy, transport, security, and finance. Key institutions such as the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority, and the Financial Reporting Center were among those flagged for non-compliance.

The President's ultimatum underscores his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and inefficiency. Agencies failing to meet the deadline risk significant consequences, including leadership changes and public scrutiny.

This development signals a decisive push towards accountability and fiscal discipline, with President Ruto promising no room for those who undermine the integrity of public resource management.

List of agencies put on notice

National Cancer Institute of Kenya

Kenya Hospital Authority Trust Fund

Kenya Nutritionist and Dieticians Institute

Health Records and Information Managers Board

National Syndemic Disease Control Council

Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya

Digital Health Authority

Kenya Biovax Institute Limited

Kenya National Public Health Institute

Kenya Health Human Resource Authority

Kenya Water Institute

Tanathi Waterworks Development Agency

Water Sector Trust Fund

Kenya Engineering Technology Registration Board

Kenya Ports Authority

Independent Police Oversight Authority

Private Security Regulatory Authority

Nairobi International Financial Center

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation

Financial Reporting Center

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management

Consolidated Bank of Kenya

Development Bank of Kenya

Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya

Institute of Certified Secretaries

Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority

Kenya Power Company Limited

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation

Geothermal Development Company

Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited

National Defense University

Kenya Space Agency