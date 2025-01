Gov't releases list of licensed SACCOs in Kenya for 2025

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) has released its official gazette notice listing all the deposit-taking and non-deposit-taking SACCOs authorised to operate in Kenya for the financial year ending 31st December 2025.



This comprehensive list aims to guide the public on legitimate SACCOs and ensure transparency in the sector.

According to the gazette notice, 178 SACCOs have been licensed for deposit-taking business, while 177 SACCOs are authorised for specified non-deposit-taking operations.



SASRA emphasised the importance of verifying SACCOs' compliance with regulations to avoid engaging in unauthorised transactions.

"It is an offence punishable by prosecution under the Act and the Regulations made thereunder for any person to conduct or undertake a deposit-taking SACCO business with any SACCO society or entity unless the SACCO society has been duly licensed or authorised by the Authority," the notice cautioned.

Revoked SACCO licences

SASRA also revealed that two SACCOs – B-SMART SACCO and MULTIPLE SACCO – failed to renew their licences and are prohibited from operating.



Here’s the full list of SACCOs licensed by SASRA, divided into deposit-taking and non-deposit-taking categories: