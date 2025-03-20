How cabinet approved reforms could reshape rural savings and small saccos

Recent financial scandals have exposed significant gaps within Kenya’s Sacco sector, prompting the government to introduce sweeping reforms aimed at protecting members’ deposits.



The reforms drawn from banking and insurance industry safeguard and focus on preventing financial mismanagement within Saccos.

While these changes will enhance security and accountability, they also pose significant challenges for small Saccos, particularly those serving rural and informal sector members.



The most affected will be those struggling to meet compliance requirements, potentially leading to closures or mergers.



However, if small Saccos can adapt successfully, their members will benefit from stronger financial stability and deposit protection.

How small saccos will be affected

The new reforms introduce stricter regulatory measures, including the establishment of a Sacco Deposit Guarantee Fund similar to the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) for banks and the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) for insurers.



While these measures aim to safeguard members’ deposits, they also impose new operational demands that could challenge small Saccos.

1. Increased compliance costs

Many small Saccos operate on limited budgets and may struggle to afford the costs of regulatory compliance, including hiring auditors, upgrading financial reporting systems, and meeting liquidity requirements.



This could lead to financial strain or force some to shut down.

2. Higher capital and liquidity requirements

Stronger liquidity requirements mean Saccos must maintain more cash reserves, similar to banks.



Small Saccos, which often rely on reinvesting member savings to provide loans, may find it difficult to meet these requirements without external financial support.

3. Risk of closures and mergers

Saccos that cannot comply with the new regulations may be forced to merge with larger cooperatives or close altogether.



While mergers may bring financial stability, they could also reduce accessibility for members in remote areas.

4. Reduced independence for community-based saccos

If smaller Saccos are absorbed into larger institutions, they may lose the personalised, community-driven services that make them attractive to their members.



Decisions that were previously made locally may now be subject to policies set by larger entities.

Potential benefits for small sacco members

While these challenges may seem daunting, the reforms also offer long-term benefits for Sacco members if implemented effectively.

1. Enhanced security

The introduction of the Sacco Deposit Guarantee Fund means that members’ savings will be protected even if a Sacco collapses due to mismanagement or fraud.

2. Improved financial governance

Stricter regulations will help eliminate corruption and poor financial management within Saccos, ensuring that members’ contributions are handled transparently and responsibly.

3. Stronger financial health and access to credit