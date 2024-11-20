Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka has been appointed the new Chairperson of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

This milestone was announced during the 56th Annual General Assembly and Summit held in Cairo, Egypt, marking a significant moment for Kenya Airways and Africa's aviation industry.

A vision for Africa’s aviation industry

Kilavuka will serve as the AFRAA Chairperson for a one-year term, with the possibility of renewal. In his new role, he will guide the association's strategic direction, represent the interests of member airlines, and advocate for policies that strengthen Africa’s aviation sector.

Expressing his gratitude during his acceptance speech, Kilavuka said the appointment was an honour.

It is a privilege to be entrusted with the role of AFRAA Chairperson. I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to working alongside industry peers to amplify Africa’s voice in global aviation, build on greater collaboration, and drive strategic initiatives to enable Africa’s airlines to navigate current challenges and seize new opportunities.

He emphasised the need for collaboration to address current challenges and unlock opportunities for the continent's aviation industry, envisioning a future of growth and resilience.

Building on past achievements

Kilavuka takes over from João Carlos Pó Jorge, the outgoing Chairperson and CEO of LAM Mozambique. Under Mr Jorge's leadership, AFRAA made notable progress in tackling the challenges of post-pandemic recovery and promoting sustainability within the sector.

With his proven leadership and expertise, Kilavuka is expected to advance these initiatives and ensure a seamless transition. He aims to continue fostering collaboration and innovation to position African airlines as key players on the global stage.

About AFRAA

Founded in 1968, AFRAA comprises over 40 airlines, including major carriers across the continent, representing more than 85% of African air transport.

The association is committed to fostering industry cooperation, ensuring sustainability, and driving the growth of Africa’s aviation sector.

Kenya Airways honoured at AFRAA summit

During the General Assembly, Kenya Airways received the prestigious Airline of the Year Award – Best Improved Profitability, recognising its exceptional performance in 2023.

The award celebrated the airline’s operational excellence and its critical role in advancing Africa’s aviation narrative.