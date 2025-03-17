Meet investor behind Omari Hardwick’s Kenya visit and club with Sh650K joining fee

Renowned Hollywood actor Omari Hardwick, best known for his role in the hit TV series "Power," recently arrived in Kenya for a series of high-profile engagements.

The main objective of his visit was the grand opening of HQ Kenya House, a premier private members' club located in Tatu City.

This exclusive event marked the second global outlet for the US-based HQ House brand, following its successful establishment in Washington, D.C.

The man behind Hardwick's first visit to Kenya is John Burns, a seasoned attorney and community activist, renowned for his dedication to empowering black professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

Alongside his brother, Mike Burns (a military veteran and Fortune 100 executive), John co-founded HQ House, a global community offering both physical and virtual spaces designed to inspire connection and growth.

The club boasts members such as filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, gospel artist Kirk Franklin, actor Omari Hardwick, comedian Chris Tucker, actress Kerry Washington, and former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

Omari Hardwick's Visit

Hardwick expressed excitement on his first visit to Kenya and on exploring the country's cultural landscape and potential business opportunities.

He highlighted his intention to leverage his platform to highlight the work of local businesses and creatives.

Hardwick also had the opportunity to connect with top Kenyan creatives and experience all that Tatu City has to offer.

HQ Kenya House is a bridge from America to Africa, where like-minded individuals come together to create. The world is watching Africa, and this is our time to create, to collaborate, and to define the future on our own terms.

Inside HQ Kenya House

HQ Kenya House officially opened its doors with a grand event titled "The Premiere," which was graced by high-profile entrepreneurs, celebrities, and business leaders.

The club aims to serve as a dynamic space for Black professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs from around the world, fostering collaboration and innovation.

During the launch, John Burns said that the club would act as a bridge between America and the African continent , with its mission being to nurture innovation, creativity, and networking.

HQ Kenya House is not just a space, it is a movement. It embodies the power of culture, the strength of global connectivity and excellence, and the idea that our greatest work is done when we come together. We built HQ DC House with this vision, and now, with HQ Kenya House, we're taking that vision international.

Membership Fees and Benefits

Membership at HQ Kenya House comes with a Sh650,000 initiation fee, with quarterly fees of Sh56,400 or an annual fee of Sh206,500.

Members enjoy unlimited access to the club, guest passes, complimentary daily drinks, and reciprocal access to HQ DC House in Washington, D.C.