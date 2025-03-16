A taste of global experienec with a local touch is now available in Kenya following the launch of HQ Kenya House.

The Kenyan outlet is the second one for the U.S based global brand and the only one in Africa, cemeting Kenya's place as the ultimate destination for entertainment, business, leaisure and travel.

It is an extension of HQ DC House in Washington, D.C is one of its kind in the region and is redefining standards in work, life and play.

Hollywood star Omari Hardwick who is famous for his starring role as James St. Patrick/Ghost in the series Power jetted into the country for its launch that featured a star-studded lineup of A -list guests.

The premier membership community is thriving hub where entrepreneurs, policymakers, and creatives connect, giving rise to new ideas and collaborations that shape the society.

HQ Kenya House is a bridge from America to Africa, where like-minded individuals come together to create. The world is watching Africa, and this is our time to create, to collaborate, and to define the future on our own terms

World-class facilities

Nestled in the heart of Tatu City, the world-class facility features luxurious bars, elevated social spaces with indoor and outdoor spaces where members get the best value for their money.

HQ Kenya House is not just a space, it is a movement . It embodies the power of culture, the strength of global connectivity and excellence, and the idea that our greatest work is done when we come together. We built HQ DC House with this vision, and now, with HQ Kenya House, we're taking that vision international.

John Burns, co-founder of HQ House could not hold back his excitement, noting that the premier membership community will be a bridge to connect communities, cultures and luxury experiences in a way that only HQ House can.

Kenya is an incredible place to do business, and we are excited to introduce HQ House as a space that blends culture, community, and curated luxury experiences.

With well-appointed bars and elevated lounge areas, those who grace the facility are assured of comfort, ambience and cklass as they connect in Kenya's premier membership community that blends traditional values and modern amenities.

Life changing connections & impact

It is here that life-changing connections will be made in the deluxe space and lush amenities that add flavour to life.

Explaining the reason behind the global brand, John Burns noted that impact and connection is at the heart of HQ House.