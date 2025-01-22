MMFs in Kenya: How safe is your money and what you should know

Money Market Funds (MMFs) have become a popular investment option in Kenya. They offer investors a secure and accessible way to grow their wealth.

However, recent financial and corporate disputes, such as the challenges faced by Genghis Capital, have raised concerns about the safety of funds invested in these schemes.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kenya’s financial regulator, has reassured investors about the safeguards for MMFs, making this an opportune time to understand the key features and security measures governing these investments.

MMFs are a type of collective investment scheme (CIS) that pools funds from multiple investors to invest in low-risk, short-term securities such as treasury bills, bonds, and fixed deposits.

MMFs have become attractive because investors can easily withdraw their money when needed, and they provide and have low entry requirements.

How Are MMFs Regulated in Kenya?

MMFs in Kenya operate under the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations 2023.

These regulations establish stringent measures to protect investors and maintain the integrity of the financial system. Key provisions include:

Segregation of Funds

Investors’ funds are held in segregated accounts separate from the operational funds of fund managers.

This ensures that investors’ assets remain protected even if the fund manager faces financial difficulties.

Independent Oversight

MMFs are managed by fund managers but are overseen by independent trustees and custodians authorised by CMA.

Custodians hold the assets, ensuring that they are used solely for the intended investment purposes.

Strict Reporting Requirements

Fund managers are required to provide regular reports to CMA and investors, ensuring transparency in the management of funds.

Licensing and Compliance

Only licensed fund managers can operate MMFs. CMA monitors their compliance with regulations to prevent misconduct.

The recent financial distress at Genghis Capital, including unpaid debts and auction proceedings, has highlighted the importance of regulatory safeguards in MMFs.

Despite Genghis Capital’s financial woes, the CMA clarified that investors’ assets in the Genghis Money Market Fund were secure.

To make informed decisions, investors should consider the following:

Regulation and Licensing

Verify that the MMF is licensed by CMA.

Check for adherence to the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations.

Transparency

Look for fund managers who provide clear and regular updates on fund performance.

Review the fund’s prospectus for details on investment strategy and risks.

Custodian and Trustee

Ensure the fund uses reputable and independent custodians and trustees.

Track Record

Assess the fund manager’s history of performance and compliance with regulations.

Accessibility and Fees

Understand the fund’s entry requirements, withdrawal policies, and associated fees.

By understanding the safeguards in place and performing due diligence when selecting an MMF , investors can confidently grow their wealth while minimising risks.

The CMA’s oversight ensures that even in cases of financial distress, like the challenges faced by Genghis Capital, investor funds remain secure and insulated from operational disruptions.