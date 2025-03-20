TECNO today unveiled the groundbreaking CAMON 40 Series in Kenya, blending cutting-edge AI innovation with professional-grade imaging to empower users to “capture life effortlessly, in every scene.”

Designed for photography enthusiasts, the series debuts as TECNO’s ultimate AI Flash Snap master, revolutionising mobile photography with full-screen capture and efficient AI features.

The CAMON 40 Series leverages intelligent capture technology to excel in any environment—from low-light portraits to fast-paced action shots.

TECNO Brand representative, Almira Khan, and Grace Shekinah, TECNO Model, testing out the new TECNO Camon 40's 50mp camera at the Sarit Centre during the Camon 40 experience tour.

Its AI algorithms adapt dynamically, ensuring crisp, vivid images whether you’re snapping Kenya’s vibrant street life, wildlife, or family moments. Paired with a pro-grade camera system, the device delivers studio-quality results with a single tap.

Additionally, the Camon lineup introduces Universal Tone technology, a revolutionary advancement ensuring precise skin tone representation across diverse lighting conditions and coupled with next-gen AI enhancements, the Camon 40 Series makes professional-grade photography more accessible than ever.

Fresh from its global debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 , the CAMON 40 Series has already earned accolades for technological innovation.

In Kenya, TECNO launched the series with the TECNO Experience Tour at the Sarit Centre from March 17 to 23, giving its customers the chance to experience the latest Flash Snap feature on the Camon 40 Series.

“TECNO continues to lead Africa’s mobile imaging revolution,” said Dickson Ireri, TECNO Kenya’s Training Manager during the experience tour. “The CAMON 40 Series isn’t just a smartphone—it’s a creative companion that makes professional photography accessible to everyone,” he added.

Almira Khan, TECNO brand representative and Victor Mwangi, TECNO brand consultant, check out the new TECNO Camon 40 phone at the Sarit Centre during the TECNO experience tour at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre.

The CAMON 40 Series is now available nationwide at TECNO-exclusive stores. Prices range from Sh24,999 to Sh34,999 at all TECNO-branded stores, Jumia, Masoko, Safaricom shops, and various outlets.