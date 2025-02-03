Vivo Energy maps out next steps in response to low fuel quality claims

Vivo Energy Kenya, the distributor of Shell products in the country, has addressed concerns raised on social media regarding the quality of Shell V-Power fuel. T

The claims, originating from a social media video creator titled "Testing Petrol Quality in Kenya", suggest that Shell V-Power failed to meet expected fuel standards.

In response to the allegations, Vivo Energy Kenya has reiterated its commitment to maintaining high fuel quality.

A statement released by the company on 2 February 2025 clarified that Shell V-Power meets stringent quality standards, specifically with a Research Octane Number (RON) of 95. For comparison, the standard unleaded petrol supplied by Shell carries a RON of 93.

Strict adherence to quality standards

Vivo Energy Kenya emphasised that all fuel imports undergo thorough testing before being distributed across the country.

Our fuel imports into Kenya adhere to strict quality standards, with two standard Research Octane Number (RON) categories: Unleaded (RON 93) and Shell V-Power (RON 95).

The company further confirmed that each fuel shipment is certified at source and undergoes additional testing upon arrival in Kenya to ensure quality.

To maintain consistent standards, Vivo Energy Kenya said it conducts regular quality control checks at their depots to verify that all fuel meets the required specifications.

We have stringent quality control measures in place at our depots to ensure that all fuels meet the required standards before being distributed through our nationwide Shell service station network.

Concerns raised by fuel test results

The claims surrounding Shell V-Power’s quality were sparked by a fuel test conducted by Kim JH of Tanuki Garage.

The test was carried out across seven petrol stations in Nairobi, revealing that Total Limuru Rd had the highest rating with a PON of 92, while Astrol Rosslyn came in second at 91 PON.



Notably, Shell V-Power scored lower, showing worse performance than regular fuel in some cases.

While Vivo Energy Kenya acknowledges the claims, they have reassured the public that they are taking the matter seriously.

The company has already initiated a comprehensive investigation, which includes independent laboratory testing to verify the results and address any discrepancies.

The company has vowed to keep the public informed about the progress of their investigation. stated.