Bold moves that turned Diana Bahati into a millionaire, her confessions & controversies

Diana Marua took her seat at the table of entrepreneurs who own betting & gaming companies on March 01, 2025, marking another chapter in her life.

Hers is an inspirational story of sheer determination, hard work making bold moves, taking chances and the risks that come with it, and building an empire one step at a time.

The art of making money is an art that she has mastered over the years, building a brand that generates millions and making money moves.

Finding fame away from Bahati's brand

Away from the shadows of her equally-famous husband, Diana found fame and success in her own right.

With an established following running into millions across social media platforms, Diana became a successful influencer and marketer, working with several brands.

Whether working with established companies, startups, local or international brands, her expertise has seen clients line up, with money trickling in.

Business acumen and partnership with Bahati

With great business acumen, she teamed up with Bahati both in marriage and in business to form an incredible pair and two separate brands that are intertwined but still unique in their own right.

From gracing the screens alongside her husband in reality TV shows to working behind the scene to secure her family’s financial prosperity, she has been a pillar that Bahati frequently appreciates, attributing his success to her.

Courting public attention and ensuring that they make news is a science that Diana has excelled in, together with her husband.

Rapper and content creator

Her life is basically entertainment and every move she makes builds her brand, generates money and positions her brand strategically.

A talented rapper in her own right, Diana shared her gift with the world with millions appreciating it.

Content creation is her forte, with millions trooping to her social media platfomrs and YouTube to keep up with her moves.

Thick skin, confessions & coming to terms with her past

Being a celebrity requires thick skin and Diana has it in good measure.

She boldly addresses controversies and is stands up for herself, tackling online bullies and addressing various aspects of her life, making peace with her past and accepting what the future holds as it unfolds.

Her murky dating life are among the things that she has made peace with, going a step further to confess that at one point she dates a married man who outwardly told her he wouldn’t leave his wife for her In another, she confessed to kissing another man in the same car her boyfriend was driving at the time and dating two men at the same time.

I once had a boyfriend while dating another man who lived abroad. The overseas boyfriend would send me money and I would inform my local boyfriend that he had sent it.

Quest for good life & dating men for money

The quest for a good life saw Diana at some point date men for money, going by her own admission in a past interview.

I used to date guys for money at some point in my life because I lacked my whole life to a point where all I wanted was a good life.”

All I wanted was a good life. I used to date guys for money I had people who used to give me money, I used to date someone who used to pay my rent, nilikuwa na mtu wa kunifanyai shopping ya nyumba, nilikuwa na mtu wa kuni buyia manguo (I had someone to pay for my house shopping for me, I had someone to buy clothes for me)…

From party-girl to a caring mother and a loving wife

Diana lives her life to the fullest and has evolved from a fun-loving party girl who jumped from one club to another from Thursday to Monday by her own admission to a caring mother, a loving wife and a supportive companion to Bahati.

Of course before I met Bahati I was of the world ile proper. I never used to go to church. My life used to start on Thursday halafu tunamaliza (then we would finish off on) Monday hapo ndio tunatoa (that is when we would remove our) high heels.

The whole weekend road trips, twende Naivasha, tuingie town ingine turudi (we then travel to another town then return home).