Elias Njeru's 2nd wife Florence dances into recovery after leaving hospital

Florence Wanjiku, the estranged partner of Elias Njeru, has been sharing uplifting posts on social media, showcasing her recovery and resilience following a traumatic domestic violence incident.

Florence was hospitalised a few weeks ago after Njeru allegedly attacked her, but she is now recovering and inspiring her followers with her positive spirit.

Healing & strength amid adversity

Florence, despite the pain of her injuries, continues to maintain an optimistic outlook on life. In one of her recent TikTok posts, she shared a video of herself dancing to a Kikuyu song while wishing her followers a happy Jamhuri Day.

Though she had a bandage wrapped around her hand, her joyful dancing and upbeat energy shone through, sending a message of strength and resilience.

"Happy Jamhuri Day, my fellow women," she captioned the video, radiating positivity despite her challenges.

Positive affirmations

In a subsequent post, Florence shared another video of herself with a security guard, reflecting on her journey of healing and self-worth.

“I am a kind-hearted person. Don’t underrate people,” she wrote in the caption, offering a message of encouragement to others facing adversity.

Florence’s posts have not only uplifted her followers but also served as a reminder of the importance of self-love and perseverance.

In the comments section of her post, Florence gave an update on her legal case, revealing that the hearing is scheduled for January 2025.

This announcement further highlighted her commitment to seeking justice and accountability for the alleged attack.

Relationship with Elias Njeru

The domestic violence incident involving Florence and Elias Njeru has garnered significant attention, especially following an interview Njeru gave where he revealed intimate details about their relationship.

In the interview, Njeru explained that he has been married to his wife for 13 years but had been involved with Florence for about two years. The couple also shares a child together.

Getting another family does not mean I had issues with my wife. We were doing business together, and during those activities, we ended up having a child.