Give her time to heal – Fans weigh in on Karangu Muraya’s marital woes

Renowned gospel artist and philanthropist Karangu Muraya has found himself at the centre of a public storm following reports that his first wife, Trizah, has allegedly left him.

The news has sparked widespread reactions, with fans voicing their thoughts across social media platforms.

In an emotional post shared on his social media accounts, Muraya made a public appeal for his wife to return, imploring her to do so for the sake of their children.

The gospel artist expressed deep regret over the situation, calling on his wife to come back to him and their children.

Dear Tata Essy, you know you are my friend and friend of my family for many years... I know my Triza Mamake Muraya is in safe hands with you, My sister, please talk to her, let her come back, me and our children we need her... Please hear my request. God of marriage, please restore mine.

This plea appears to be his attempt at mending the rift in his marriage and reconciling with his estranged wife.

Mixed public reactions: Support and criticism

Muraya’s post, however, has sparked mixed reactions from his followers. While some fans have expressed support for his appeal, others have not been as sympathetic, highlighting the complex nature of his relationship.

One follower responded with the following strong sentiment:

I wish you can leave alone with the sidechick, no woman will be happy knowing her man has another woman. I feel the pain Trizah has... if I was that sidechick I would surrender and let the family be. Let that Carol know even before God she is cursed.

This comment points to the accusations of infidelity that have dogged Muraya’s marriage. There are those who believe that the issues in his marriage stem from an extramarital affair, which many feel could have contributed to Trizah’s decision to leave.

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one person stating:

Uongo uongo huyu si Mr Wonderful anaongea tu maneno lakini kwa roho anasema enda sikutaki. Iyo maneno ni ya kufanya asifall down kisasa Karangu anaongopa chini ya maji.

This comment suggests that Muraya is only trying to save face in front of the public, while secretly harbouring feelings of indifference towards his wife.

Calls for change and reconciliation

On the other hand, some followers urged Muraya to take responsibility and work on rebuilding his marriage. One fan shared their thoughts with a more supportive tone.

You only know someone's worth when he/she is gone... I hope when she is back, you’ll man up, respect her, and re-arrange your family.

In a similar vein, another fan suggested:

Ngai mwathanii... Karangu I would advise you to get the elders to sit them down... explain the whole issue with them. I believe they are in a better place to help... get your marital issues out of social media. In the meantime, I pray God to intervene.

A path to healing and respect

Several followers have also suggested ways in which Muraya can rebuild his marriage and regain the trust of both his wife and his followers.

One follower expressed their belief in the sanctity of marriage, stating, “I am one person who still believes in marriage and trust marriage is a beautiful thing.”



They went on to voice their agreement with Karangu Muraya, suggesting that Trizah should return to her children, but only after taking time to heal. The follower advised Muraya, saying, “Give her time to gather herself.”

They also recommended that Muraya speak to Carol, urging her to show respect to Trizah as the first wife. “She should never at any point exchange words with her and she can only do that if you as the man lead by example.”

The follower further suggested that Muraya, as the head of the household, should spend time with both women and cultivate love equally, since he had chosen to have both in his life.



“Create time to spend with both of them, cultivate love with the two women equally since you choose to have them two,” they said.