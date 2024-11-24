Heartwarming video of Murugi Munyi surprising her mom

Social media personality and content creator Murugi Munyi has joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who have gifted their parents vehicles.

The brand influencer treated her mother to the pleasant surprise, gifting her a new car on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

She captured the heartwarming moment in a video which she uploaded online, noting that it was an honour to gift her mother the car.

The mother of three also thanked God for giving her a strong mum and the blessings she has received in her life.

“The books I could write about how my mama’s love for us and for God has carried us through the most difficult moments in life 🥹, “ Munyi wrote.

She reflected on the past challenges and the integral role that her mother played in her life, stating that she is delighted to add comfort to her life with the car.

“I feel so honored to be able to add even the slightest comfort in her life as and when I’m blessed to be able to do so. Our God did not fail ❤️,” she added.

Her mother could be seen struggling to hold back tears of excitement during the joyous moment.

She got behind the wheels to try her new ride and could be seen smiling all the way, overwhelmed by emotions with Murugi on the co-driver seat with her hand clasped around her mom's.

The car gift sparked excitement on social media with fans and celebrities congratulating Munyi as sampled below.