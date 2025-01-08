How Rachael Otuoma reacted to demands from late hubby's alleged baby mama

Rachael Otuoma discussed the situation with her husband's baby mama on TikTok.

The baby mama allegedly demanded financial support for her children.

Rachael expressed frustration and confusion over the sudden demand for support.

Rachael Otuoma, wife of renowned footballer, the late Ezekiel Otuoma, in July 2024, took to TikTok to clear the air after videos of her went viral.

Rachael discussed the situation involving her husband's baby mama, who was allegedly demanding financial support for her children even though late Ezekiel was battling motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Rachael Otuoma: Otuoma’s baby mama & kids are not my business

In a live session with Big Daddy, Rachael revealed that Ezekiel had children with another woman before they met.

She expressed her confusion and frustration over the baby mama’s sudden demand for financial help from her and her ailing husband.

Rachael emphasised her primary focus on taking care of Ezekiel and asserted that she had never extended any support to his children from a previous relationship.

“Otuoma ndio alizaa na yeye, not me,” she said.

Even if all of Otuoma's kids were here, I have no business with them because... I don’t even want to explain myself. They said they are going to the family, so let them. Their story is none of my business. What I know is I have my husband, and I am taking care of him. That’s my deal. Why am I being dragged there? Why blackmail? I met him when he was single and without children.

Rachael Otuoma accuses hubby's family of neglect

In April this year, Rachael expressed her frustration and disappointment with Ezekiel's family.

She accused them of neglect and mistreatment, alleging that they have failed to visit or support Ezekiel since his diagnosis.

This neglect, according to Rachael, has added to the challenges she faces while caring for her husband.

"Otuoma's mum has never visited this house for four good years. He has never seen her son. But when I speak, I am the bad one. I have covered so many things because of Otuoma. Even Otuoma is tired," she said.

Rachael vehemently denied allegations from Ezekiel’s family that she married him for his wealth.

"I have never been counseled, and then there is no thank you. It is disrespect after disrespect. They should leave me alone, I am tired. These people can kill you while you are still alive," she added.