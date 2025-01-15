Nyaboke Moraa embarks on new recovery journey after devastating losses

Five months after facing unimaginable personal tragedies, Kenyan actress Nyaboke Moraa has begun taking steps to heal her physical and emotional health.

The actress, who lost her daughter at the end of July 2024 and shortly after, her father-in-law, has candidly shared her struggles on social media, shedding light on the immense grief she has endured.

A glimpse into her struggles

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nyaboke opened up about how the weight of her loss has affected her daily life.

She revealed that she has spent most of her days confined to her bedroom, with the curtains drawn, and has been relying on alcohol to numb the pain and get minimal sleep.

I have been doing nothing but just sleep in my bedroom day and night, curtains not drawn, and drink myself silly to just get a few hours of sleep every day.

Nyaboke went on to express her gratitude for a close friend, Joanne Wanjala, who had taken it upon herself to intervene and encourage her to prioritise her mental and physical well-being.

I have few concerned friends and one said she will pluck me out of bed to deal with me. She said she wants to take care of my physical and mental health as best as she can to help me out.

A journey towards healing

With her friend's support, Nyaboke has embarked on a new chapter aimed at regaining her health.

Physical activity has been a key focus of this journey, as it is well known for its positive effects on both physical and mental health.

When life feels overwhelming, exercise can be a powerful tool to restore balance and well-being. Beyond improving physical fitness, working out significantly boosts emotional health, making it an effective way to cope during tough times.

Physical health benefits Boosts Heart Health: Improves blood circulation and stamina.

Strengthens Muscles and Bones: Builds resilience and reduces fatigue.

Enhances Immunity: Helps the body fight illnesses, especially under stress.

Improves Sleep Quality: Promotes deeper, more restful sleep for recovery.

Emotional health benefits Lifts Mood: Releases endorphins, the body’s natural “feel-good” hormones.

Reduces Stress: Lowers cortisol levels and provides mental clarity.

Boosts Confidence: Achieving fitness goals enhances self-esteem.

Builds Resilience: Helps regulate emotions and face challenges with strength.