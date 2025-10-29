Kimani Mbugua’s father honours son with legacy project

The late journalist Kimani Mbugua was on Tuesday, October 28, laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at his family home in Thika.

The funeral drew family, friends, and members of the media fraternity, all united in grief and admiration for a young man who had immense talent.

Among those in attendance were former boxing champion Congestina Achieng, comedian and radio host Oga Obinna, and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who all paid heartfelt tributes to the 29-year-old former journalist.

A father’s pain and a promise to rebuild

Kimani’s father gave one of the most moving tributes of the day, speaking openly about the pain of losing his only son at the same age when his own life had once fallen apart.

“I had a school here a boarding school for both boys and girls, with a high school and a primary school. But at the age of 29, all of it was destroyed,” he recalled.

“When I see this home, I always ask God, what is this? My son has left me at 29 years old. The date he rested, on 14th October, is the same date I closed a school worth 31 million and left this place.”

A banner of the late journalist Kimani Mbugua

He described Kimani as more than just a son a companion and confidant with whom he shared both laughter and struggle. “To me, I didn’t just lose a son, I lost a brother,” he said.

He went on to share the final message Kimani had written to him and his mother: “Dad, I know you have stood with me. I have struggled with this body.



You have done all you can. But my body and mind are no longer adding up together. I am tired, and I have chosen to rest.”

Overwhelmed by emotion, he added that the loss had inspired him to transform his pain into purpose.

In memory of my son, I have decided, by the grace of God and with gratitude to our governor and his wife, that this space, which was once dedicated to education, will now be turned into a rehabilitation centre with immediate effect. We must not lose more young men and women from this place.

Obinna’s emotional plea to the media industry

Media personality Oga Obinna, who had been close to Kimani during his struggles, made a passionate appeal for openness and mental health awareness in the media industry.

I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you do, what your tribe is, or what your colour is. All I know is, we are one nation. We are one people. You are my brother. You are my sister. And I love you by force.

Obinna, visibly heartbroken, shared his memories with Kimani and the challenges they faced trying to support him.

October has not been a very good month for me personally. I am heartbroken. My heart is bleeding. I didn’t want to see Kimani like this. This was not the plan. We spoke with Kimani. We spoke with his dad and mum. The plan was very different.

He also spoke about the silent struggles faced by those in the limelight.

Most of us in the media space don’t talk. We go through a lot of problems, but we stay silent. The media wants us to be perfect. Social media is a scam, it’s not a real space. What people show online isn’t real.

Sonko’s message of faith and compassion

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was also among those who eulogised Kimani. He revealed that he had been part of the team that tried to support Kimani’s recovery journey, noting that mental health struggles are not limited by status or background.

“Tushakubali Mungu alimpenda zaidi kuliko sisi ambao tulimpeda duniani,” he said, adding that his own daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, also battles mental health challenges.

“My own daughter ako na hii condition, Saumu Mbuvi, na sikumpeleka London ama U.S., nilimpeleka uko tu Mombasa,” he added.

Sonko described Kimani as a young man full of potential whose story should serve as a wake-up call about the importance of community and support systems.

A member of the Sonko Rescue Team holding Kimani Mbugua's potrait

A mother’s grief and gratitude

In one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony, Kimani’s mother addressed the mourners, struggling to contain her tears.

“I thank God that all of you have come. It has been a battle. It’s too painful to lose my firstborn my only son,” she began softly.

She recalled their last conversation and the deep connection they shared. “The last time I spoke with Kimani, he told me, ‘Mum, come for me.’ I told him, ‘If I’m given permission, I’ll come.’ He said, ‘Okay, Mum.’”

She went on to describe the many challenges she faced in recent months, from communication breakdowns to personal struggles.



Yet amid all this, she found comfort in the kindness of neighbours and boda boda riders who looked after Kimani

Remembering Kimani Mbugua

Kimani Mbugua’s story is one of immense talent, quiet battles, and a nation’s collective heartbreak.

The late Kimani Mbugua's mum paying her tributes to her late son