6 fashion tips from Vanessa Mdee that will upgrade your closet

Vanessa Mdee is proof that true style never fades. Even after stepping away from the music scene, the Tanzanian fashion icon continues to serve looks that are bold, elegant, and timeless.

Now 36, married to Nigerian music star Rotimi, and a proud mother of two, Vanessa has embraced a new chapter in her life, but her love for fashion remains as fierce as ever.

If you thought being born again would tone down her style, think again. From daring streetwear to sophisticated red-carpet moments, Vanessa has mastered the art of effortless fashion. Here’s what we can all learn from her when it comes to pulling off timeless style.

1. Know what works for your body

While Vanessa takes risks, she also understands the importance of dressing for her body type. Over the years, her style has evolved, with her now favouring sleek silhouettes that highlight her figure while keeping things classy.

Whether it's a well-tailored dress, or figure-hugging gowns, knowing what works for you makes all the difference.

See this? Vanessa is serving high-fashion drama with an effortless edge. She’s wrapped in a bold, oversized black-and-white houndstooth coat with frayed details. The textured, almost deconstructed look of the coat perfectly balances with sleek, thigh-high black leather boots that scream power.

2. Fashion is all about taking risks

One thing Vanessa Mdee understands is that great fashion moments don’t happen without a little risk. She experiments with bold cuts, unconventional fabrics, and statement accessories that make her outfits stand out.

See this look where she’s rocking a structured, oversized blue kaftan-style top with intricate detailing on the chest—almost giving modern royalty vibes.

But the real surprise? Pairing it with wide-leg denim jeans! Who would have thought that a traditional-inspired top with flowy sleeves would work so well with structured, panelled denim?

Then she elevates the look with a matching blue headwrap, adding a regal touch, and those statement sunglasses bring in the ultimate cool factor. And let’s not forget the sparkly, pointed-toe heels peeking from under the jeans, adding just the right amount of glamour.

3. Comfort is key

No matter how stylish an outfit is, if you’re not comfortable in it, it will show. Vanessa exudes confidence in everything she wears, and that’s because she chooses outfits that make her feel good.

Check out this form-fitting, ribbed beige maxi-dress. Then she layers up with an oversized wool coat featuring a playful mix of warm colours and fringed edges

The lesson here? Confidence is the ultimate fashion statement. If you feel good in what you’re wearing, it will automatically look good.

4. Shoes can make or break an outfit

Vanessa is a self-confessed shoe lover, and her collection is nothing short of enviable. From sleek ankle boots to sky-high heels and trendy sneakers, she knows that the right pair of shoes can elevate an entire outfit.

Look at these high-heeled white pumps with pointed toes, which Vanessa transformed with fluffy faux fur leg warmers that give them a winter-ready look.

The warmers are detachable, so you can switch between an elegant stiletto and a bold, fur-boot aesthetic

If you want to pull off a timeless style like hers, invest in good-quality shoes that complement your wardrobe.

5. Hair and accessories are part of the look

Vanessa doesn’t just play around with clothes—she switches up her hairstyles as often as the rest of us change outfits. From long, flowing locks to short, edgy cuts, she keeps things fresh and exciting.

Sometimes Vanessa rocks long, voluminous curls that frame her face with a bold, textured elegance. Other times, she switches it up with a sleek, edgy pixie cut.

Accessories are another area where she shines. Whether it’s statement sunglasses, bold earrings, or unique handbags, she understands that the little details complete a look.

6. Fashion is a lifelong evolution

If there’s one thing to learn from Vanessa Mdee, it’s that fashion isn’t just about following trends—it’s about evolving with style.

In her 30s, she has refined her look, sticking to pieces that align with her personality and confidence. And when she hits her 40s and beyond, we can bet she’ll continue to perfect her signature style.

Vanessa took us back with this iconic outfit, channeling Michael Jackson's signature style with a modern twist.

The black leather jacket with bold detailing screams Bad era energy, while the cropped, wide-leg denim jeans add a fresh, streetwear edge.

Be fearless, be stylish