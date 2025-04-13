6 relationships formed behind the screens of popular shows & where they are today

Kenya’s entertainment industry is not only a hotbed of talent, but also a fertile ground for romance where some celebrity relationships sprouted.

While on set, some mixed business with pleasure, with sparks of love flying and igniting relationships, some of which ended in marriage and stand to date.

Some however failed to stand the test of time with things falling apart and those involved moving on to pursue other interests.

Here is a summary of love brewed on the set of some popular shows in aired in the country.

Kate Actress & Director Phil

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress and Phillip Karanja first met on set when shooting local TV series, Mother-in-Law.

Phil was the producer while Kate was one of the actresses and the relationship took a different direction with the two falling in love and sealing their romance with an exquisite wedding.

The union lasted several years until 2023 when the couple parted ways without drama that has come to define the end of many celebrity relationships.

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung’aho

As local show Zora took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster that kept them on edge, two cast members, Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho were also experiences their own set of emotions that would see them kick off a relationship.

It was all rosy at the start, with the pair sharing precious moments captured on camera and built a relationship that their fans hoped would last forever with the pair living happily ever after.

They were blessed with a daughter and it is shortly afterwards that cracks emerged, and turned into wide valleys that saw them end the relationship, albeit with subtle and occasional drama.

Churchill show is not just about comedy and laughter as the show has seen several celebrities meet and kick off romantic relationships.

Some are thriving relationships, sealed by weddings and with the blessing of children while others ended.

Professor Hamo & Jemutai

Apart from serving comedy, Churchill show also served an opportunity for two comedians, Stella Koitie, alias Jemutai, and Herman Kago, alias Professor Hamo to connect in a relationship that stayed under the radar for a while.

Things fell apart at the height of Covid-19 in 2021when Jemutai outed Professor Hammo, claiming he was a deadbeat dad.

From then on it was no longer a laughing matter as for days, Kenyans were served free drama as details of the relationship that had been hidden for years flowed freely.

Their friends rushed against time, brokering a truce that saw the m retreat t sort out their issues away from the glare of the public.

The pair had two adorable kids at the time of the fallout.

Teacher Wanjiku & Victor Ber

Teacher Wanjiku graced the screens on Churchill Show, taking the country by storm.

Away from the screens, she also graced Victor Ber’s life in a relationship that was kept away from the public for years as speculation swirled.

The pair walked down the aisle in 2015 in a star-studded wedding, with their first child together born on October 14, 2015.

Terrence Creative & Milly Chebby

Terrence was a creative director of Churchill show when Milly joined the team and the chemistry was irresistible.

Chebby recounted in an interview with Ebru TV that it was "love at first sight".

Their relationship continues to thrive with the couple overcoming several challenges to seal their romance with a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in 2023.

Mammito & Butita

Mammito and Butita were also bitten by the love bug that inhabited Churchill Show.

After years of speculation, Eddie Butita confirmed their romantic relationship in August 2020.

“Yes we are dating, Lakini hizo vitu zingine zote, I can only say them if we are both of us on the same set, that is what you usually say. So, yes we are dating but for more information see posters for details," Butita said on a show hosted by Carolina Carlz.