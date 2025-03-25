Video: Eddie Butita honours mum in special visit as he hits new achievement

Film writer and comedian Eddie Butita on March 24, 2024 experienced a proud and emotional moment as he hosted his mother at his SPM Buzz studios for the first time.



The visit was significant for both Butita and his mother, who could not hide her joy at witnessing the remarkable achievements of her son.

Butita, the founder of the digital media platform, took his mother on a tour of the offices and studios, introducing her to the staff.



The comedian, who was raised in Kariobangi, shared how deeply meaningful the moment was for him, especially when his mother acknowledged that her prayers had played a vital role in his success.

Reflecting on the visit, Butita took to social media to share his emotions:

Leo Mum alifika SPM HQ home of @spmbuzzke @spmafricastudios @spmafrica yani mambo ya MUNGU nayo ni kubwa, It was an emotional moment, When she said 'unaona maombi yangu' I felt it. Nikamshow kila siku ukiomba ni win hii kikosi yote huwin and that is how powerful your prayers are.

Fans and celebrities celebrate the moment

Following Butita’s post, celebrities and fans alike flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.



Many praised the comedian for honouring his mother in such a significant way, while others suggested that she might soon start asking him about getting married.

Overcoming challenges to achieve success

In previous interviews, Butita has been open about the struggles he faced while trying to make it in the entertainment industry.

He has often credited his mother for supporting him during difficult times. His journey from a struggling artist to a well-established media entrepreneur and comedian is a testament to his perseverance and talent.

The Butere High School alumnus first gained national recognition on the Churchill Show, where he showcased his comedic skills.



Since then, he has transitioned from being a stand-up comedian to a film producer, director, and scriptwriter, making significant contributions to Kenya’s entertainment scene.

One of Butita’s most notable career milestones came when he was involved in directing and translating the Swahili version of the Netflix series 'The Upshaws'. Establishing Stage Presence Media (SPM Buzz)

In April 2021, Butita launched Stage Presence Media (SPM Buzz), a creative hub dedicated to nurturing talent and producing diverse media content.

In 2024, Butita further cemented his name on the international stage when he accompanied President William Ruto on a state visit to the United States.



During the trip, he had a memorable encounter with American television icon Steve Harvey, who revealed that he had watched Butita’s performances on YouTube.

Success with ‘Kamum’ and other productions

Butita’s recent success extends beyond comedy and scriptwriting to film production. His film 'Kamum' received an impressive 100,000 views within just six hours of its YouTube premiere, a testament to his growing influence in digital content creation.