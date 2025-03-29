7 Rising stars taking authentic Kenyan tune abroad & their unique contributions

Kenyan artists have elavated their game and are taking the irresistible Kenyan sound to international audiences, trailblazing new genres and putting the country on the map.

With unique contributions to entertainment, this group is daring abroad while blending authentic traditional African rhythm with Western music and the world is in love with what they do.

Notable names from Kenya have also made their mark with established audiences across the globe as new stars rise to make their contributions in an industry flowing with creativity, talent and passion.

Here is a look of some of Kenya’s musical exports and how they are redefining the vibrant entertainment industry abroad while remaining true to their Kenyan roots and merging the influence of other cultures that they interact with.

Costary & his unique sound making waves in Europe

Based in Switzerland, Costary has been making waves in Europe by pioneering a unique sound that fuses different genres of music.

He started off as a member of the acclaimed MaddFamily Band in which he teamed up with musician Gundaweche to release several projects and grace the stage in more than 400 shows.

Their impressive run saw them share the stage with industry heavyweights including Stephen Marley, Wu-Tang Clan, Jay Z, Cecil, Shaggy, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ice Cube among others.

His talent and lyrical prowess transcends different genres including smooth dancehall, sing-along rap, and feel-good sound which he blends perfectly for a unique sound.

Yelele, Bembea, Kadzo are among the songs that he is famous for.

Degs: Powering musical revolution with fresh sounds in the UK

In the UK, another multi-talented artiste with Kenyan roots is powering a new musical revolution with fresh sounds to the Drum & Bass scene,

Degs who wears many hats including a Drum & Bass vocalist, producer, instrumentalist, and DJ was born Ndegwa.

He found his footing in the vibrant entertainment industry in the UK, embracing the urban culture that is a product of multiple influences and injecting his own unique touch to create waves in the industry.

His debut album Letters From Ndegwa is an artistic expression that packages his Kenyan heritage, personal experiences and global influence in his soulful liquid drum and bass sound that is addictive.

Pat Black: Kenyan sound meets U.S. HipHop

Pat Black is another exceptional talent with Kenyan roots who is making waves in the industry with the audience appreciating his music.

By merging US hip-hop’s raw intensity with authentic East Africa’s rhythmic soul,Blackhas curved out a niche for hmslef in a competetive industry, creating a unique sound that is reshaping the music scene.

From the hard-hitting “Ting Go Boom” to “Soul Bleed” which is a blend of Afrobeat and R&B, his versatility sets him apart and showcases his vocal depth and ability to switch between rap styles effortlessly.

Born to a Kenyan father and a Tanzanian mother, his music embodies the rich cultural influence of his roots and the vibrant cultures that he has interacted with,

Catchy hooks blended with story-telling are part of the authentic music for the rising star whose journey is just beginning, with the world already listening.

His recent endorsement from West Coast legend The Game with whom he has a song dubbed black mask are among the highlights of his career.

Jay Mau Mau: Making waves in Austria & passion for social justice

Based in Austria, Jay Masai, also known as Jay Mau Mau is merging his Kenyan roots with global HipHop experience to produce music that is not only a source of entertainment, but also advances social justice.

In his music, African guitar and flute meet HipHop in a unique fusion of sounds which uses music as a tool for storytelling and cultural representation.

Impactful messages that reflect the realities of life are a common feature of his music that has been shaped by his Swahili roots as Kenyan and Austrian influences converge in a powerful expression.

From his debut album 'Minyororo ya Haki' (2010), Jay has evolved over the years, using his platform to address compelling African socio-political issues through music with several songs that sets him apart, including 'Uhuru Africa', 'Hewani' and 'Continental Scares' (2015).

Pety Nila: Rising Kenyan star in Germany

In Germany, Pety Nila s leading a musical revolution, taking the Kenyan beat to the world with her songs that reflect her deep connection with her motherland.

Born in Kitui, her journey into the world of music began at an early age when she sang at school, church and other community events where she discovered her raw talent that has since come of age.

Her debut single, Holiday was well-received, paving the way for other chart-topping hits and each song released by the mother of four is a demonstration of her evolution over the years as she continues to push the boundaries of her craft.

Her bubbly personality finds its way into her upbeat music with catchy hooks with coastal vibe.

Dondosha, More Love, and Unanidai are among the songs by this Kenyan star on the rise.

Dee Mnare: Sheng lyricism & taking Swahili dancehall to a global audience

In the UK, Dee Mnare is serving Kenyan Swahili dancehal, infusing reggae rhythms and streetwise Sheng lyricism.

With several songs including Nisini, Usinsare, Dee Mnare is taking the infectious Kenyan beat to the wrld, along with Kenyan linguistic pride.

Through rhythms, story-telling and streetwise Sheng lyricism, the singer turns relatable experiences into music that moves the world on dance floors.

Good music knows no language and Dee who is based in the UK but rooted in Kenya taps into his roots and dancehall’s international appeal to quench the thirst of his Western audience, noting that Swahili connects him to home and challenges the idea that reggae needs Patois or English.

Lioness Afreeka: Daring in Sweden

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Lioness Afreeka has been making waves, creating a seismic musical revolution that has reverberated from Europe and beyond,

Hers is an inspiring story of resilience and determination while daring abroad to popularise Kenyan music that saw her live in Italy for fourteen years before relocating to Sweden.

Her resilience was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to a standstill when she turned to online avenues to keep the connection with her fans and link the Kenyan Diaspora artistes to the rest of the world through her online talk show Wasanii Ughaibuni.

An expert at creating a global sound with local touches, Afreeka's music is a melting pot of musical influences and cultures that she has interacted with over her illustrious careers while still staying true to her Kenyan roots.