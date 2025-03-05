Kenyan award-winning singer Willy Paul is once again at the centre of controversy, this time finding himself on the receiving end of Tanzanian fans' wrath.

The latest drama erupted after Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Phina announced an upcoming collaboration with Willy Paul—a move that has not sat well with her fellow countrymen.

Instead of the usual excitement and anticipation that follows such announcements, Phina was bombarded with criticism.

Many Tanzanians accused her of betrayal, arguing that she had aligned herself with an "enemy" of their industry. Some even went as far as threatening to boycott the song and unfollow her on social media.

So, what exactly fuelled this heated reaction, and why do Tanzanians have a bone to pick with Willy Paul?

Genesis of Willy Paul’s beef with Tanzanians

Willy Paul's troubles with Tanzanian fans can be traced back to December 2024, during the Furaha Festival in Nairobi. The event, headlined by Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, turned chaotic when Willy Paul clashed with Diamond over alleged mistreatment of Kenyan artists.

According to Willy Paul, Kenyan musicians were sidelined, with Tanzanian artists being given priority in the performance lineup. This last-minute reshuffle did not sit well with the Kenyan crowd, who demanded that their own be given a fair chance on stage.

Diamond ended up not performing at the festival, with his management citing safety concerns. It was later reported that the 'Jeje' hitmaker had been paid Sh19 million for his performance, an amount he allegedly did not refund despite failing to take the stage.

Adding fuel to the fire, Willy Paul openly criticised fellow Tanzanian artist Rayvanny during his set, dismissing their previous collaboration, Mmmh, when the DJ played it.

His actions were interpreted as a direct jab at Tanzanian artists, deepening the rift between him and Tanzanian music fans.

More drama: Willy Paul vs Harmonize

Willy Paul's tensions with Tanzanians did not end at the festival . More recently, he found himself embroiled in an online war of words with another Tanzanian artist—Konde Gang boss Harmonize.

The dispute revolved around Burna Boy’s Nairobi concert, with Willy Paul taking issue with how things were handled.

While details of the spat remain hazy, it only reinforced the existing animosity between him and Tanzanian fans, making him even more unpopular across the border.

Willy Paul responds to Tanzanians' backlash

Amidst the storm, Willy Paul has come forward to set the record straight. In a post on his Instagram stories, he reassured Tanzanians that he does not harbour any ill will towards them or their artists.

My Tanzanian brothers, don't be misled into thinking that I hate you or your artists. We are all brothers, and we need each other. But what I won’t tolerate is disrespect. One of your artists disrespected me here at home, and I stood my ground. I still will. He then changed the narrative to make it seem like I hate Tanzanians. I don't. I love you all. My song with the talented Phina is dropping this week.

Despite his clarification, the backlash against him and Phina has not subsided, with tensions still running high online.

Phina faces the wrath of Tanzanians

Given the lingering tension, Phina’s decision to work with Willy Paul was seen as an outright provocation.

Many Tanzanians believe she should have collaborated with a different Kenyan artist instead of one who is 'disrespectful' and 'arrogant' towards their own.

Others have labelled her a 'traitor', accusing her of prioritising financial gain over national loyalty—insinuating that Willy Paul might have paid her handsomely for the collaboration.

Kenyans show support

While Tanzanians continue to criticise Phina, Kenyans have flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, applauding both artists for working together.

Many Kenyan fans see the collaboration as a step towards unity rather than division, urging the two musicians to ignore the negativity and focus on making good music.

What next?

With the song set to be released soon, all eyes are on how the situation will unfold. Will Tanzanians follow through with their threats to boycott Phina's music, or will the buzz around the controversy actually work in her and Willy Paul's favour?