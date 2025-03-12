8 Reggae artists who succumbed to cancer

Reggae music has long been associated with messages of resilience, consciousness, and spirituality. Many Reggae artists embraced Rastafarianism, a movement that emerged in Jamaica in the 1920s as an alternative to colonial influences.

Rooted in the teachings of Marcus Garvey, Rastafarianism promotes Afrocentric values and a way of life that includes a plant-based diet, herbal remedies, and a natural approach to healing.

Some Rastafarians reject conventional medical treatments, believing in the body’s ability to heal itself without invasive procedures.

This belief has played a role in the health decisions of some reggae artists, some of whom battled cancer without fully embracing hospital treatments.

Here, we look at Reggae legends who lost their lives to cancer, leaving behind powerful musical legacies.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley, one of the most influential figures in reggae, was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma in 1977.

The skin cancer developed under his toenail, and doctors advised amputation. However, due to his Rastafarian faith, which viewed body modification as a sin, Marley refused the procedure and opted for a less invasive surgery.

Initially, it seemed like the alternative approach worked, but the cancer eventually spread to his brain, lungs, and liver. Despite his declining health, Marley continued to perform and sought alternative treatments in Germany.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he passed away on 11 May 1981, at just 36 years old. His death remains one of the most tragic losses in the music industry.

Cocoa Tea

The reggae world was shaken once again on 11 March 2025, when Cocoa Tea, born Calvin George Scott, passed away.

The singer, known for hits such as Obama, 86 Flood, and Highest Mountain, had been battling lymphoma since 2019. His wife, Malvia Scott, revealed that he had also suffered from pneumonia for six months before his passing.

On his final day, he was transferred to a hospital after severe vomiting and was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m. in Broward, Fort Lauderdale.

Cocoa Tea’s music carried messages of unity and social consciousness. His death was a major blow to reggae lovers worldwide, especially in Kenya, where his songs have been a staple in matatus, homes, and entertainment spots for decades.

Puma Jones

Sandra 'Puma' Jones, a member of the Grammy-winning reggae group Black Uhuru, was known for adding deep lyrical themes to the group’s music.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and had to step away from the group to seek treatment. Despite her efforts, she passed away on 28 January 1990, at just 36 years old.

Gregory Isaacs

Gregory Isaacs, the voice behind the classic Night Nurse, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. Despite undergoing treatment, he continued performing until weeks before his death. He passed away on 25 October 2010, at 59 years old, in his London home.

Isaacs was one of reggae’s most beloved singers, known for his smooth vocals and heartfelt love songs. His music continues to be celebrated worldwide.

Deborahe Glasgow

English lovers rock singer Deborahe Glasgow was making waves in Reggae music when she was diagnosed with cancer of the lymph glands in the early 1990s.

She fought bravely but sadly succumbed on 25 January 1994, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Glasgow’s song 'Champion Lover' remains a classic, and her untimely death was a great loss to the reggae community.

Majek Fashek

Nigerian reggae legend Majek Fashek, best known for Send Down the Rain and So Long for Too Long, lost his battle with oesophageal cancer in 2020. He passed away in his sleep in New York at the age of 57.

He was a pioneer in bringing Reggae to African audiences, and his music continues to inspire generations.

Mikey Dread

Mikey Dread, known for his contributions to reggae and dub music, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2007.

He moved to North Carolina for treatment but sadly passed away on 15 March 2008, at 54 years old, at his sister’s home in Connecticut, USA.

Alton Ellis

Alton Ellis, a pioneer of rocksteady, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2007. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, he continued to perform.

He passed away on 10 October 2008, at 70 years old, in Hammersmith Hospital, London.