Bena Wa Malines makes appeal to fans after loss of sister

Kenyan content creator and comedian Bena Wa Malines is grieving the loss of his sister, who passed away after battling a severe heart condition.



The news was shared by his managing agency in a heartfelt statement, revealing the difficult journey his sister endured before her passing.

A courageous battle against illness

According to the statement, Bena Wa Malines’ sister had been receiving treatment at Kenyatta Referral Hospital for a serious heart condition that necessitated a mitral valve replacement.



Despite the best efforts of her medical team, she ultimately succumbed to the illness.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Bena Wa Malines’ beloved sister, who fought a long and courageous battle with illness,” read part of the statement.

Her hospitalisation had been prolonged due to the severity of her condition, and she underwent intensive medical procedures in an effort to improve her health. Unfortunately, despite these interventions, her condition worsened.

A family in mourning

Bena Wa Malines and his family are now grappling with the immense loss of a loved one. The statement highlighted the profound sense of sorrow felt by those who knew her, describing her as a cherished member of the family whose absence leaves an irreplaceable void.

“She sadly succumbed to her illness, leaving behind a profound sense of loss among her family, friends, and all who knew her,” the statement added.

Bena Wa Malines, known for his humorous content and light-hearted online presence, has received an outpouring of condolences and support from his fans and fellow creators during this difficult time.

Many have taken to social media to express their sympathies and offer words of comfort to him and his family.

Outstanding medical bills

In addition to the emotional toll, the family now faces a significant financial burden due to outstanding medical expenses incurred during her treatment.

The cost of specialised care, including the mitral valve replacement procedure, has left them in need of financial assistance.

“Her extended hospitalisation and specialised treatment have resulted in significant medical expenses that remain outstanding,” the statement disclosed.

Given the high cost of cardiac treatments, the family is now seeking support from friends, well-wishers, and the community to help cover the pending medical bills.



The financial strain comes at a time when they are also dealing with the overwhelming grief of their loss.

Appeal for support

To help ease the burden, Bena Wa Malines’ family has announced plans to launch an official donation channel.

This will allow those who wish to support them to contribute towards settling the medical bills and covering funeral expenses.

“As the family mourns her passing, they also face the daunting challenge of settling these medical bills. An official donation channel will be announced soon for those willing to offer financial assistance,” the statement confirmed.