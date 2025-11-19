Unapologetic Burna Boy defends actions after Denver incident

During his ‘No Sign of Weakness’ tour, Grammy‑winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy sparked controversy at a recent show in Denver, Colorado.

Midway through his set at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he suddenly stopped performing after spotting a couple in the front row. According to viral video footage, the woman appeared to be asleep. He addressed the man next to her directly, demanding: “Take her home… I’m not doing another song until you go home.”

The crowd responded in a mix of shock, laughter, and disapproval, but ultimately, the couple was escorted out by security.

Backlash and mixed reactions

News of the incident rapidly went viral. While some fans defended Burna Boy, saying that he has the right to demand respect and energy during his performances, others strongly criticised his actions as unnecessarily harsh and demeaning.

Critics argue that ticket buyers deserve to be treated with dignity even when they appear disengaged especially given that they paid for a front-row spot.

On social media, some viewers expressed concern that Burna Boy publicly shamed a paying fan without first checking whether she was unwell or simply exhausted.

Burna Boy’s defence

Following the backlash, Burna Boy addressed the incident during a livestream. In his defence, he insisted that not all fans are the same and made a bold statement.

“Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money this period.” He asserted that he was not begging for support and emphasised that, at this stage of his career, he's interested in an audience that can meaningfully support his work.

The woman’s side of the story

Adding more nuance to the discussion, the woman who was asked to leave later revealed that she had been struggling emotionally.

According to reports, she was grieving the recent death of her child’s father, and she described her dozing off as a result of being mentally, physically and emotionally drained.

What is the 'No Sign of Weakness' Tour?

The No Sign of Weakness Tour is the live promotional circuit for Burna Boy’s eighth studio album, ‘No Sign of Weakness’, released on 11 July 2025. The tour includes a multi-leg global itinerary, covering North America, Australia, Europe, and more.

Notably, the North American leg kicks off on 12 November 2025 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado making Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to headline that venue.

For most other shows across the U.S. and Canada, he’s performing on an immersive 360-degree stage, placing him in the centre of the crowd.