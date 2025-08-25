Media personality King Kalala has publicly broken her silence on the dissolution of her partnership with the comedy collective 3 Men Army, attributing the split to an unresolved financial dispute and a subsequent communication breakdown.

In her first detailed public statement on the matter, made on the ‘3 Truths, No Lies’ podcast, Kalala asserted that the professional relationship ended after the group allegedly failed to pay her for a joint gig that took place over a year ago.

We came from nothing with these guys. I remember we'd go home together complaining about salary, but why are you guys doing this to me?

Kalala went on to reveal that owing to her close bond with the group, they had an informal agreement on pricing for a gig.

Former NRG Radio presenter King Kalala

She says the group paid her the first half of the amount as agreed, but have never cleared the remaining half.

She described this incident as the catalyst for the eventual separation.

I've done the job for you. We asked people to buy tickets. People showed up, people were in that crowd to see me. Pay up!

She recounted her frustration as repeated attempts to settle the issue were ignored, claiming her former collaborators stopped responding to her direct messages.

3 Men Army

For Kalala, this silence was as significant as the initial payment issue.

You don't reply to my DMs, you don't pick up my phone (calls) and then when we meet in person you're acting like we're cool. No we're not cool. Imagine it has gotten to a place I have to tell the world for you guys to act on it. What is that?

The presenter framed the fallout not as a result of personal animosity, but as a matter of professional principle.

The alleged failure to honour a financial agreement, followed by what she described as being 'ghosted,' created an untenable working environment, leaving her feeling undervalued and professionally compromised.

I'm actually bitter about this story. The word is hurt. I am hurt. So for me, those are my friends from hell.

This public account sheds light on the often-unseen business challenges within Kenya’s burgeoning creative economy.

For many artists, presenters, and content creators, navigating payment and contractual obligations can be a significant source of conflict, capable of fracturing even the most successful collaborations.

Former NRG Radio presenter King Kalala

Kalala’s story resonates with a common struggle in the industry, where professional lines can blur with personal relationships, making financial disputes particularly difficult to resolve.

By speaking out, Kalala has provided a definitive, albeit one-sided, narrative for the end of a popular creative alliance.