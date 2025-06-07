Akothee’s thoughtful gift & fashion statement as daughter Fancy weds lover

Thoughtful wedding gifts often reflect a personal connection to the couple and this was not lost to award-winning musician Akothee as she presented her wedding gift to Fancy Makadia and her husband Faïroze.

As the couple embarked on the next phase of life, Akothee sought to make a lasting impact and set them up for financial success by gifting the newlyweds.

Oozing financial wisdom, Akothee noted that the apartments will not only be a source of income, but also an investment for the couple’s future and their generations , adding that they are to be passed onto to the next generation and never be sold.

So, these apartments are gifted to you, and it's going to be your source of extra income…Please do not sell these apartments. Make sure you pass them on to your next generation.

While laying the foundation for financial prosperity and generational wealth, Akothee volunteered to help the young couple in managing the apartments and grow their income.

We can manage them for you, and anytime you're coming on holiday, we can book them. They are fully booked. When you're off, we can rent them out so you can have something.

Her gift not only reflected the couple’s interests but also her wishes for a prosperous future together for the young couple.

Intimate wedding

Videos shared by the self-declared president of single mothers indicate that the event was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

One of the videos shows Akothee helping Fancy with the final touches, ensuring that everything was on point on her big day.

Opulence was on display throughout the exquisite wedding with photos and videos shared by Akothee and her daughters revealing the depth of their deep pockets, meticulous planning and intentional choice of nothing but the best for Fancy’s big day.

Bold fashion and style

The bride blended fashion, culture and brands on her wedding day with a flowing white wedding gown with floral prints and a touch of emerald.

The groom rocked a stylish blue suit that complemented the bride’s attire for the day with a white shirt and a matching bow tie to complete the elegant look

The bridal team stepped out in stylish blue dresses that oozed royalty with white pearls and golden jewellery that complemented their elegance as they made merry.

Akothee looked graceful in a designer golden dress with floral prints and a matching fan which she waved gracefully while on the dance floor.

Akothee's congratulatory message & celebrations

Akothee celebrated the joyous occasion by penning a heartfelt message in which she reflected on her journey as a mother, the sacrifices she made and

As I button your dress and smooth your veil, I fight back tears—not because I'm sad, but because this moment carries a thousand silent battles.

The nights I cried alone, the days I went without so you wouldn’t have to, the dreams I put on hold just to see yours bloom—all come rushing back. Today, I give you away, not because I want to, but because I raised you to be strong enough to fly. It hurts—more than words can say—but my love for you is bigger than the ache in my chest. Go, my daughter. Love deeply, live boldly, and never forget the woman who gave you everything she had.