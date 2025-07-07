Aunt-inspired idea at podcaster Kerry Kagiri’s wedding that made it unforgettable

Media personality and podcast host Kerry Kagiri is officially off the market. The host of 'Dating Stories', a podcast exploring real-life romantic journeys, recently shared the details of her intimate wedding ceremony.

Through a post, Kagiri narrated how the journey unfolded, highlighting the support from her family, the spiritual grounding of the union, and the faith-filled decision to hold the wedding within a month of the proposal.

Truly see what the Lord has done - Kerry Kagiri on her weddin

Kagiri’s social media post reads like a journal entry of gratitude and awe. In it, she recalled the moment her fiancé, whose identity remains private, approached her family to ask for her hand in marriage.

Truly see what the Lord has done. My Sweetheart came to ask Anthony Kagiri and Mumbi for my hand in marriage. Ps. I was asked when you want your wedding to be. I said in a month’s time. Let it be so. #AmefanyaMungu”, she shared.

READ ALSO: 5 stages of a Kikuyu traditional marriage

Kagiri revealed that the couple had committed to their union during a prayer service held five months earlier at CITAM Valley Road, noting the spiritual significance of their relationship.

Aunties add a fairy-tale twist

While many brides rely on event planners or close friends to add a personal touch to their big day, Kagiri’s aunts took it upon themselves to create a unique experience that paid homage to her journey of faith and service.

It’s so surreal. In this season, things fly by so fast, no time to take anything in. As I am left with only memories. My aunts came up with an exciting concept – the girl who wasn’t chosen, the one who decided to just keep serving. A prince came for her. To God be the Glory.

Although Kerry chose to share key highlights of the wedding, she has opted to keep her partner’s identity away from the public.

From radio waves to ministry

Kerry Kagiri is no stranger to the limelight. Her face and voice are familiar to many Kenyans, particularly within gospel and Christian media spaces.



With a broadcasting career that spans nearly a decade, Kagiri’s work has consistently blended entertainment and ministry.

Between 2019 and 2023, she was a morning radio presenter on Hope FM, where she hosted a gospel show every weekday from 5am to 9am. She described her role as being a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ on the airwaves.

Before that, she worked at Standard Group in 2019 and also served as a radio show host at Kubamba Radio from 2016 to 2018, where she presented what was described as the most turnt-up show in East Africa.

Her earlier ministry experience includes roles at The Nairobi Chapel South as a Ministry Assistant and as an Internship Trainee at The Nairobi Chapel.



These roles saw her lead worship, manage services, and engage with communities through school-based spiritual instruction and pastoral care duties such as hospital visits, funerals, and weddings.