5 stages of a Kikuyu traditional marriage

Kikuyu traditional weddings are deeply rooted in the community’s customs that have been passed down for generations.



These ceremonies involve a series of steps, each with its own significance, aimed at uniting two families in marriage. Some of these traditions have been dropped while others still remain in practice.



Below is a chronological breakdown of the stages involved in a Kikuyu customary wedding.

1. Kumenya Mucii - Knowing the home

The first step in a Kikuyu traditional wedding is Kumenya Mucii, where the groom visits the bride’s home to formally introduce himself and his intentions.



This visit is informal and typically involves the groom coming with one or two elders from his family. The aim is for both families to familiarise themselves with each other and assess the compatibility of the couple.



This is still being done by many families who have intentions of getting together.

2. Kuhanda Ithĩgĩ - Planting the branch

Once both families agree on the union, the groom and his elders return for Kuhanda Ithĩgĩ. This symbolic event involves the groom planting a small branch or twig outside the bride’s homestead.



This act signifies that the bride is officially taken and no other suitor should seek her hand in marriage. Its similar to the Maasai culture of planting a spear outside a house to show a man has occupied it.

3. Ruracio - Bride price negotiation

One of the most significant steps in a Kikuyu wedding is Ruracio, the bride price negotiation. The groom’s family brings elders and negotiators who engage in a series of discussions with the bride’s family.



Traditionally, the bride price consists of livestock such as cows and goats, though today, monetary payments and other gifts are common.

This is in todays age a full ceremony and involves feasting, dance and music and has members of both the groom and bride’s family.

4. Kuguraria - Confirming the bride’s availability

Before the final marriage proceedings, the groom’s family performs Kuguraria, a step where they reconfirm that the bride is still interested and available for marriage.



This visit is also an opportunity to ensure that all previous agreements, including Ruracio, have been honoured. Most of families today however do not follow this step with many families just end the ceremony at ruracio step.

5. Gutinia Kiande - Slaughtering the goat

After the successful negotiations, a goat is slaughtered as a sign of agreement and blessings from both families. This event, Gutinia Kiande, symbolises the cementing of the union.



The meat is shared among the elders, and the bride is officially considered part of the groom’s family.

6. Ngurario - Traditional wedding ceremony