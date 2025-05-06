Baby on the way! Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make big reveal at Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again turned heads at the MET Gala, not just for their fashion-forward looks but also for the revelation that they are expecting their third child.

The power couple, known for their flair and presence at high-profile events, stole the spotlight with this heartwarming news.

The 2025 Met Gala had its share of memorable moments, but none quite matched the buzz surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

With Rihanna’s elegant outfit subtly revealing a baby bump, speculation began swirling early in the evening.

The confirmation came shortly after, as reporters congratulated A$AP Rocky, who was serving as a co-chair for the prestigious event.

“It feels amazing, you know,” Rocky said in response to the congratulations.



“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know.”



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance has been a slow-burning, headline-making journey.



The two first sparked friendship rumours in the early 2010s when they collaborated on Rihanna’s song ‘Fashion Killer’, where Rocky played her love interest.

Their chemistry was undeniable, but it wasn’t until late 2020 that dating rumours turned serious.

In a 2021 GQ interview, A$AP Rocky confirmed the relationship, calling Rihanna the love of his life and describing her as the one.

Since then, the couple has graced red carpets, fashion shows, and international events together, consistently drawing attention for both their style and unshakeable bond.

They announced their first pregnancy in iconic fashion — Rihanna debuting her baby bump in an unbuttoned pink coat during a snowy New York City photo shoot in January 2022.

Their first child, a boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, was born in May 2022. His name is a tribute to the influential Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA, nodding to the couple’s love for hip-hop culture.

Just months later, at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna once again made a surprise announcement — revealing her second pregnancy mid-performance, becoming the first pregnant woman to headline the show.

That child, Riot Rose Mayers, was born later in 2023. His unique name is widely believed to symbolise both musical rebellion (“Riot”) and affection (“Rose”), capturing the essence of both parents’ edgy yet heartfelt personas.

In September 2023, the couple gave fans a rare glimpse into their family life through a Vogue photoshoot, featuring both RZA and newborn Riot.