Super Bowl halftime show viewership, how the last 10 years compare

The Super Bowl halftime show has consistently drawn massive viewership, with some performances breaking records.

Over the years, top artists have graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Here is a look at Super Bowl halftime show viewership figures from 2016 to 2025.

1. 2016 – Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars (115.5 million viewers)

The 2016 Super Bowl halftime show was a star-studded affair featuring Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars.

Coldplay headlined the event, but Beyoncé and Bruno Mars stole the show with their energetic performances.

The trio came together for a spectacular finale, making it one of the most memorable halftime shows of the decade.

2. 2017 – Lady Gaga (117.5 million viewers)

Lady Gaga took centre stage in 2017, delivering an electrifying performance that featured a dramatic entrance from the stadium roof.

She performed some of her biggest hits, including ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Bad Romance’, captivating an audience of 117.5 million.

3. 2018 – Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids (106.7 million viewers)

Justin Timberlake returned to the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, accompanied by his band, The Tennessee Kids.

His performance included a tribute to Prince, which resonated with many fans. However, viewership dropped to 106.7 million, a decline from the previous year.

4. 2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi (100 million viewers)

The 2019 halftime show featured Maroon 5, with guest appearances from Travis Scott and Big Boi.



Despite the star power, the show received mixed reviews, and viewership declined further to 100 million. Adam Levine’s shirtless moment became a viral sensation, but the performance lacked the impact of previous years.

5. 2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muñiz (102 million viewers)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a high-energy Latin-infused performance in 2020, joined by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz.

The show was widely praised for its representation of Latin culture and strong political statements.

6. 2021 – The Weeknd (96.7 million viewers)

In 2021, The Weeknd took the stage with a visually stunning performance featuring intricate stage designs and a massive choir.



Despite the artistic execution, viewership dropped to 96.7 million, the lowest in recent years. The Weeknd later revealed he had invested $7 million of his own money into the performance.

7. 2022 – Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige (112 million)

The 2022 halftime show was a celebration of hip-hop, featuring industry giants Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.



The performance was critically acclaimed and featured iconic moments such as Eminem taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Although viewership figures were not released, the show is regarded as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

8. 2023 – Rihanna (121 million viewers)

Rihanna’s return to the stage in 2023 was highly anticipated, marking her first performance in several years. She shocked fans by revealing her pregnancy during the show, making headlines worldwide.



The performance attracted 121 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime shows of all time.

9. 2024 – Usher with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris (123.4 million viewers)

Usher headlined the 2024 halftime show, bringing a star-studded lineup featuring Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris.



The R&B icon showcased his timeless hits and signature dance moves, drawing 123.4 million viewers. The performance was a nostalgic journey through his illustrious career.

10. 2025 – Kendrick Lamar with Special Guest SZA (133.5 million viewers)

The 2025 halftime show set a new record, attracting 133.5 million viewers. Kendrick Lamar’s powerful performance, featuring special guest SZA, captivated audiences with thought-provoking lyrics and stunning visuals.