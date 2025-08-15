Silent struggles that pushed Miss Morgan to the brink, how she fought back

For many Kenyans who grew up watching Tahidi High, Miss Morgan was more than just a character, she was the no-nonsense principal who kept students in check.

Born Angel Waruinge, she quickly became a household name. However, behind the scenes, the realities of fame were not as glamorous as they appeared.

“I was forced to live in the city because I was forced to meet societal expectations,” Miss Morgan recalled. The celebrity status came with constant pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle, often pushing her beyond her financial means.

The price of fame

While the show was a major success, the actress says the financial rewards were not proportionate to the revenue it generated.

“If Tahidi High was not bringing in Sh8 million per week, let them come and ask me a question,” she said. The highest she earned was Sh25,000 per episode.

Occasionally, bulk payments would bring in up to half a million shillings at once, but there were no royalties after the episodes aired.

For Miss Morgan, this imbalance between the show’s success and the actors’ compensation was one of the factors that chipped away at her mental wellbeing.

Miss Morgan during her acting days on Tahidi High

When the curtain fell

After leaving the show, Miss Morgan faced a new reality. Work offers slowed down, and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, they dried up completely.



With her career on pause, she found herself slipping into a period she describes as one of the most difficult in her life.

“There is a time between 2018 and 2021, I could count how many days I had not drunk. It was that serious. It became an expensive habit and ended up being an addiction,” she confessed.

A silent struggle

For Miss Morgan, alcohol became a way to numb the stress, financial uncertainty, and the weight of expectations. The habit took a toll on her mental health and pushed her to the brink.

She admits that she battled suicidal thoughts, although her drinking was never extreme in volume.

“My drinking was not much in terms of quantity, but the damage it did to my mental health was huge,” she said. The actress now openly shares her story in the hope that it will help others understand the realities of mental health struggles.

Angel Waruinge also known as Miss Morgan

Turning point and self-rediscovery

Recovery was neither quick nor easy. Miss Morgan describes it as a gradual process that required self-reflection, lifestyle changes, and a willingness to let go of societal pressure.

“I had to learn to live for myself, not for what people expected of me,” she explained.

She now focuses on personal growth and rebuilding her career in a way that aligns with her values and wellbeing. Her journey has taught her to value authenticity over public image.