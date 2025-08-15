Independent path Bobi Wine’s son is pursuing outside father’s political shadow

Born to one of Uganda’s most recognisable couples, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine and author-activist Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi is the eldest of four children.

His siblings, Shalom Namagembe, Shadraq Shilling Mbogo, and Suubi Shine Nakaayi, have also grown up in the public eye, but Solomon’s journey has been particularly eventful.

Raised in a household steeped in music, activism, and social responsibility, Solomon has inherited both the visibility and expectations that come with being Bobi Wine’s son.

Education and personal development

Although details about his current field of study remain private, Solomon is pursuing his education in the United States, balancing academics with a budding athletics career.

Before moving abroad, he made his mark in Uganda’s school life, most notably when he was elected president of his school’s Water and Sanitation Club, slowly taking after his father's footsteps of leadership.

Solomon Kampala and his father Bobi Wine

Sporting career: From swimming to the track

Solomon’s athletic journey began with swimming and football, but he soon discovered a passion for sprinting. His shift to athletics proved fruitful.

In March 2023, he made his competitive debut at the Ultimate Race Nights in Dubai, where he clocked a personal best of 23.09 seconds in the 200 metres and earned a bronze medal.

His performances caught the attention of Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, where he joined the NCAA Division I track team in late 2023.

Despite his young age, Solomon has demonstrated a taste for independence and self-reliance. In 2024, while living in Texas, he made headlines for purchasing a Mercedes-Benz C250, a move that reflected both ambition and personal style.

Solomon Kampala on the track

Solomon Kampala's love life

Solomon’s personal life has also drawn attention. In early 2024, he sparked online chatter by posting photos of a Valentine’s Day date with his girlfriend, later identified as Mexican national Helen Jaquez.

In August 2025, Solomon took their relationship to the next level, proposing to Helen in a romantic setting captured in a series of Instagram photos.

Kneeling with a ring in hand, he received a joyful 'yes' from Helen, a moment that quickly spread across social platforms. The engagement not only marked a personal milestone but also reflected a blend of cultures and a willingness to embrace life’s major decisions at a young age.

Solomon Kampala and his fiancée

Balancing public life and personal growth

Living under public scrutiny has not always been easy. In 2022, Solomon faced a setback when he was suspended from St. Mary’s College Kisubi for two weeks over alleged marijuana possession.