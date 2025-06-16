Daddie Marto responds to allegations from estranged wife

Kenyan actor and media personality Martin Githinji, popularly known as Daddie Marto, has responded to allegations made against him by his estranged wife Christine Koku Lwanga.



The allegations, which were widely shared online, accuse Marto of physical abuse and infidelity, painting a deeply emotional and distressing picture of the couple's past relationship.

I do not condone violence – Daddie Marto on violence

In a statement released on Sunday, June 16, 2025, Marto rejected the accusations levelled against him, describing them as painful and serious.

First and foremost, I want to state unequivocally, I do not condone violence of any kind, physical, emotional, or psychological. I also unequivocally reject being the subject of false and harmful accusations.

He described the current online narrative as a significantly distorted and one-sided picture of events, omitting crucial context and the full truth.

According to Marto, the allegations have not only affected him but also risk harming his children , their families, and the wider community.

“What is currently being shared is not only misleading but deeply damaging,” he noted.

Koku Lwanga speaks out about allegations of abuse from Marto

The emotional online revelations from Marto’s partner, who has accussed Daddie Marto of abuse and disrespect in their struggling marriage.

She claimed that Marto was unfaithful and physically assaulted her after she confronted him about the affair.

I know I was not perfect, but I tried. I used to be so 10 toes down for you, even your family complained saying, ‘she owns Marto,’.

After all, what is wrong about being that way about your husband? But alas, I was alone. My biggest pain is to be so disempowered, I had to swallow so much just to be where my children are.

She also recounted a time when Marto allegedly dropped her and their children abruptly to go meet another woman.

A marriage in turmoil

According to Lwanga, their marriage had been under strain for some time. She recalled trying to salvage the relationship when Marto first wanted to leave, only to be accused of being too clingy.

I remember last year when you wanted to leave the first time and I tried to work on it, and you said I wanted the marriage too much. You said I was smothering with all the pandering I was doing to save my marriage. You had already moved on.

Marto seeks legal redress

In his official response, Marto confirmed that he is fully cooperating with legal authorities and has taken steps to protect himself and others involved.

I am cooperating fully with the appropriate legal channels and have sought legal redress to ensure my safety and the safety of all others affected. Where necessary, I will defend my name with the truth and within the bounds of the law.

He added that he chose not to engage in a public confrontation, instead placing his trust in the appropriate channels to handle this matter thoroughly, fairly, and with the dignity it deserves.

Plea for compassion and understanding

While the situation has sparked intense public interest, Marto has asked the public for patience and empathy as the matter unfolds.

To those who know me, have worked with me, or supported me over the years, I sincerely thank you for your patience and continued trust. To the public, I respectfully ask for restraint, compassion, and the understanding needed.

He also addressed his children directly in the statement, assuring them of his continued presence: “To my children, please know that I will always be here, present, and honest with you.”

