Terence responds to Shalkido with wise words & cash pledge after Obinna show remarks

Comedian and content creator Terence Creative has addressed the tension with former Sailors Gang member Shalkido, who recently sought financial assistance after his music career slowed down.



The unfolding exchange has stirred public debate on accountability, attitude, and the struggles of artistes after fame.

Shalkido, once part of the celebrated Sailors Gang, resurfaced in the limelight when he revealed that he was struggling financially.



Speaking publicly, he noted that he had a young family to support but lacked a sustainable income, which forced him to seek help through Eric Omondi’s Sisi kwa Sisi initiative.

Through the initiative and public goodwill, Shalkido was gifted a motorbike to join the boda boda business. He later appeared on the Obinna Show, where the host promised to support him further by providing furniture to help him stabilise his life.

A clash over advice

However, during his appearance on the show, Shalkido openly criticised Terence Creative, arguing that the comedian had no moral authority to question his financial decisions.

Shalkido stated that Terence did not understand his struggles and therefore had no right to lecture him about money. He insisted that he lacked resources to invest in the way Terence had implied.

While Terence had not directly mentioned Shalkido in the post that triggered the reaction, the former Sailors Gang member felt targeted and called him out.

Terence responds with calm

In response, Terence clarified that his initial post had been general advice and was made even before Shalkido’s story came to light. He went on to urge Shalkido to remain calm and open-minded when receiving guidance.

The comedian posted a lengthy message on his social media, reminding the young artiste that his attitude would play a critical role in shaping his future.

UNANITUSIA NINI SASA, My advice to my younger brother Shalkido, take a close look at your attitude because it shapes your character, and your character shapes your life, your habits follow the same path.



Don’t let past mistakes define you, instead, use them to improve your today and build a better future. A shift in mindset can make all the difference. Ni hayo kwa sasa ndugu, sina ubaya and I wish you all the best in this phase, God akubless saana.

Alongside his advice, Terence pledged to contribute Sh20,000 to Shalkido as a sign of goodwill, underlining that he harboured no ill intentions.

The rise of Sailors Gang

Sailors Gang rose to prominence in 2019 during the peak of the Gengetone wave in Kenya. The group comprised five members: Miracle Baby, Qoqosjuma, Shalkido, Lexxy Yung, and Masilver.

They shot to fame with their breakout hit Wamlambez, a track that quickly became a national anthem among Kenyan youth due to its catchy hook and infectious energy. The song propelled them into the limelight as one of the most influential Gengetone groups of their era.

Riding on their success, Sailors Gang released other popular tracks including Wainame, Pekejeng, and Queen B, which further solidified their dominance in the genre.

Cracks begin to show

By 2021, however, the group began to show signs of strain. Lexxy Yung announced his departure, citing a personal shift towards gospel music and individual growth.

