Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz courts both success and controversy in equal measure with the events at the Furaha City Festival being the latest chapter in his decorated career.

The concert turned out to be a drama-filled spectacle with electrifying performances and old rivalries rekindled, with Jaimaican reggae star Etana’s fans disappointed.

From humble background, Diamond hustled his way to the top, building an empire and a legion of following.

Early life & education

The Bongo star spent his formative years in Tandale, attending Chakula Bora Nursery School for a year in 1995 before moving to Tandale Magharibi Primary School in 1996.

He proceeded to High School in 2002, completing in 2006.

Selling mother’s ring to record music

Diamond opened up on November 17, 2018, that he sold his mother's ring to pay for his studio session. The cost of the session was Tsh70K (Sh3K).

I heard an offer that there was a studio session for TSh 70,000 (Sh3,800), but I did not have any money so I had a ring given to me by my mum, and I sold it for TSh 60,000 (Sh3,200).

Odd jobs before big break

As an aspiring musician, hungry for opportunities but with limited resources, Diamond sold his mother’s ring to pay for his studio sessions.

Hustling to make a living in an unforgiving economy, Diamond Platnumz took up several odd jobs.

He worked a photographer to make ends meet after completing his primary education, sold clothes at some point and worked a fuel pump attendant.

The women in Diamond's life: Dating & marriage

His dating and marriage life has seen a number of celebrities gracing it.

His first girlfriend, only identified as Sarah, opened up about the painful betrayal she experienced when the star abruptly ended their relationship for former Miss Tanzania, Wema Sepetu.

He was romantically involved with Zari before parting ways with the entrepreneur with the union seeing them welcome two children.

Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna also have children with the Bongo star while other women including Zuchu also claim a part in this chapter of his life.

Building a reputable brand & business empire

Diamond worked hard to build a reputable brand and charges millions for anyone interested in collaborating with him.

He is one of the wealthiest musicians in Africa with investments in different areas, including in the media and entertainment.

The WCB CEO is the richest musician in East Africa with his fortune estimated to run into millions of dollars.

His rate card also reveals that having him perform at an event comes at a fortune, and with many other requirements needed for the most-followed musician in the region to grace an event.

Arrests and controversies

His rise to the top has come with its fair share of controversies, including running into trouble with the Tanzanian government over the content of some of his songs.

He was arrested by law enforcement officers on 2018, 2020 and 2021 after posting controversial videos on social media.

Earlier this year, the singer dismissed allegations of witchcraft after he deployed all resources at his disposal to retrieve a green cap that was stolen from him during a concert in Dodoma, with a section of netizen alleging dark powers to the cap.

It is not witchcraft-infused or anything of the sort. It’s not that expensive as well.

Meeting with Diddy

When U.S. entertainment mogul, Sean “Diddy” combs was arrested, Diamond found himself trending, owing to a previous meeting with the rapper.

His former friend and videographer Lukamba opened up about the time their time at Diddy's house in an interview with Bongo Five.

When we went to his house, we stayed about 30 minutes outside of the house. We went with Diamond Platnumz, his manager Babu Tale, and Swiss Beats.

When we entered, we met him lying on a bed being massaged. We waited for him to finish his massage for like 40 minutes. Then he started talking to Swiss who then introduced Diamond to Diddy.

It's like he got angry because when we wanted to go, he didn't want to see us off. We didn't come to see a movie, we came to talk about our album, meaning you have ignored our agenda to be there.