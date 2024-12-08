Award-winning Kenyan singer Willy Paul has vented his frustrations, alleging mistreatment at the Furaha City Festival concert that was headlined by Bongo sensation, Diamond Platnumz.

Videos of the concert back claims by a section of revelers who attended the event claims that Willy Paul was prevented from getting on stage to perform and instead Zuchu was invited.

This sparked a disagreement with Diamond’s manager allegedly refusing to let him perform after Willy Paul with Diamond storming out of the event.

Backed by an ecstatic crowd that appreciates his music and wanted the Kenyan star to grace the stage, the crowd started chanting Willy Paul’s stage name and demanding that he be given a chance to thrill revelers.

He eventually made it to the stage and gave an electrifying performance that was one of the highlights of the night.

Willy Paul's verdict

Willy Paul took to his Instagram account to weigh in on the events of the night, lamenting that Kenyan artistes were mistreated, with their Bongo counterparts given priority.

Tanzanian artists being given priority at this event. This is sad. Mbona Wakenya wanadharauliwa mbele ya wabongo?

He added that Kenyan stars were largely ignored and their slots taken by by Tanzanian artistes in a last-minute change of the performing protocol that saw the crowd assert that Kenyan artistes too needed their time on the stage and demanded that the singer be allowed to perform at the Furaha City music festival that took place at the Nairobi Polo Club on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

I’m being mistreated at the event. Wanaweka Tanzanians Waperform. Wanachange vitu last minute. Why are Kenyans allowing this?

Diamond Platnumz's name surfaces as Etana's concert is cancelled

It was an equally disappointing night after Jamaican reggae sensation, Etana had her concert cancelled at the last minute.

Etana decried sabotage and recounted the events leading to the cancellation, with Diamond Platnumz’s name surfacing yet again.