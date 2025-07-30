Fact check: Did Oprah block private road as Hawaii faced tsunami threat?

American media mogul and author Oprah Winfrey came under fire online on Wednesday, 30th July, after claims spread that she refused to open her private road in Maui, Hawaii, while residents scrambled to escape a tsunami threat. But is the claim true?

As evacuation efforts intensified in parts of Hawaii following tsunami alerts, social media exploded with videos showing traffic snarl-ups, panic, and sirens.

Some users claimed that a private road owned by Oprah connecting Wailea to Kula could have helped ease the traffic and save lives, but she allegedly refused to open it.

One user posted: “People are stuck in traffic, kids in cars, and Oprah’s private road is just chilling? Open the road!”

The claims picked up fast online especially because of Oprah’s celebrity status but there is no solid evidence to back them up.

Oprah Winfrey

So, did she really block the road?

No. After checking multiple sources and updates from officials in Hawaii, there is nothing to prove that Oprah or her team blocked any road during the tsunami evacuation.

While the road in question is near some of her property, neither the authorities nor emergency officials have confirmed any interference from her side.



U.S. media outlets that reported on the backlash made it clear that the allegations were unverified.

Where did this story come from?

Much of it came from frustration online. Hawaii’s roads were overwhelmed, especially on Maui Island, as thousands tried to move inland after tsunami sirens were activated.



People were angry, scared, and desperate for help and in the heat of that, attention turned to Oprah’s land.

Some people online assumed that, because she owns land in the area, she was responsible for blocked access, yet no credible source has confirmed that her road was ever needed or refused for public evacuation.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s land in Maui

Oprah has lived part-time in Maui for years. She owns more than 1,000 acres of land on the island, including farmland and homes.