Comedian and content creator Flaqo Raz has paid a heartfelt tribute to fellow entertainer Seth Gor, crediting him for launching his career at a time when he was struggling financially.
Speaking on The Obinna Show, Flaqo recounted the pivotal moment when a direct message to Seth Gor changed his professional trajectory.
At the time, Flaqo was an aspiring creator from Kisumu, looking up to a then-popular crew that included Seth Gor.
An introduction over direct message
Flaqo said he reached out to Seth by direct message and was invited to come and shoot with Seth’s crew.
He described his reaction on hearing the invitation.
God bless Seth. I DM’ed Seth and he invited me to come shoot content. I was starstruck.
Flaqo explained the nature of his request, hoping for a small collaboration.
I told him; I do videos. I don’t know if you know me. I’m from Kisumu but I’ll be coming to Nairobi. If you guys can give me a chance we do one or two videos cause I really used to look up to that crew.
A connection that led to a brand deal
What happened next exceeded all his expectations.
Not only did Seth Gor welcome him, but he also provided him with his first major commercial deal.
The opportunity came when Flaqo was in a precarious financial situation.
Seth connected me with my first deal, Airtel. I was so broke I was unable to raise the Sh3000 for rent required. Seth linked me with Airtel. Airtel paid me Sh120,000. I almost lost my mind.
The deal was a life-changing moment for the young comedian.
Seth Gor not only made the introduction but also guided him on how to price his services, a crucial piece of mentorship for a newcomer in the industry.
Seth showed me his ratecard. I was like, 150,000 (per video)! He was like; I’ll connect you with Airtel, quote Sh120,000. They paid me Sh120,000. I panicked.
What Flaqo said it meant to him
Flaqo framed the encounter as a breakthrough moment.
He recounted arriving in Nairobi from Kisumu and seeking an opportunity to work with creators he admired.
He described the financial impact of the Airtel engagement and the emotional response it produced.
The payment from Airtel was a significant turning point, providing Flaqo with the financial stability and industry validation he needed to build his now-successful brand, which features popular characters like Mama Otis and Baba Otis.
His story highlights the significant, often unseen, role that mentorship plays in the entertainment industry.