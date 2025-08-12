Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

God bless Seth! - Flaqo Raz pays homage to Seth Gor

12 August 2025 at 12:45
Flaqo Raz says a chance message to Seth Gor led to an invitation to shoot content and opened doors that helped launch his online career.
Digital creator Flaqo Raz
Digital creator Flaqo Raz

Comedian and content creator Flaqo Raz has paid a heartfelt tribute to fellow entertainer Seth Gor, crediting him for launching his career at a time when he was struggling financially.

Speaking on The Obinna Show, Flaqo recounted the pivotal moment when a direct message to Seth Gor changed his professional trajectory.

At the time, Flaqo was an aspiring creator from Kisumu, looking up to a then-popular crew that included Seth Gor.

An introduction over direct message

Recommended For You
Celebrities
2025-08-11T05:20:08+00:00

Ruth Kamande was my first love - Matata's Marcus opens up

The Matata member spoke candidly about his past romance with the convicted murderer, detailing everything from how they met in Dandora as youngsters to the infidelity that led to their breakup and his profound shock upon learning of the crime that gripped the nation.
Matata member Marcus Ojiambo

Flaqo said he reached out to Seth by direct message and was invited to come and shoot with Seth’s crew.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Flaqo Raz

Comedian Flaqo Raz

He described his reaction on hearing the invitation.

God bless Seth. I DM’ed Seth and he invited me to come shoot content. I was starstruck.

Flaqo explained the nature of his request, hoping for a small collaboration.

I told him; I do videos. I don’t know if you know me. I’m from Kisumu but I’ll be coming to Nairobi. If you guys can give me a chance we do one or two videos cause I really used to look up to that crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Absolutely unacceptable! Flaqo deploys lawyers as payment row with brand heats up

A connection that led to a brand deal

What happened next exceeded all his expectations.

Seth Gor

Seth Gor

Not only did Seth Gor welcome him, but he also provided him with his first major commercial deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opportunity came when Flaqo was in a precarious financial situation.

Seth connected me with my first deal, Airtel. I was so broke I was unable to raise the Sh3000 for rent required. Seth linked me with Airtel. Airtel paid me Sh120,000. I almost lost my mind.

The deal was a life-changing moment for the young comedian.

Seth Gor not only made the introduction but also guided him on how to price his services, a crucial piece of mentorship for a newcomer in the industry.

Seth showed me his ratecard. I was like, 150,000 (per video)! He was like; I’ll connect you with Airtel, quote Sh120,000. They paid me Sh120,000. I panicked.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: My girlfriend dumped me for a Kenyan celebrity - Comedian Flaqo

What Flaqo said it meant to him

Flaqo framed the encounter as a breakthrough moment.

Digital creator Flaqo Raz

Digital creator Flaqo Raz

He recounted arriving in Nairobi from Kisumu and seeking an opportunity to work with creators he admired.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the financial impact of the Airtel engagement and the emotional response it produced.

READ ALSO: Why Flaqo shaves his beard every day despite criticism

The payment from Airtel was a significant turning point, providing Flaqo with the financial stability and industry validation he needed to build his now-successful brand, which features popular characters like Mama Otis and Baba Otis.

His story highlights the significant, often unseen, role that mentorship plays in the entertainment industry.

Inspire me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.