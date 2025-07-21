Frank Kiarie, popularly known as Frankie Just Gym It, was the featured guest on episode 278 of the Mic Cheque Podcast, released on July 20, 2025.

In the 1-hour-45-minute conversation with hosts Chaxy, Mariah and Mwass, the fitness personality discussed changes to his public image, his evolving fashion sense, and elements of his fitness routine.

"I've been doing it for a while"

Frankie traced his foray into experimental dressing back to early 2022, when he first ventured beyond standard gym gear.

Frankie Justgymit

He shifted from a typical fitness wardrobe to more expressive styling, including wide-legged trousers, platform heels and painted nails.

I’ve been doing it for a while, man. My style changed drastically, I think it was in 2022, I just started experimenting with fashion and all that.

He maintained that well-groomed nails enhance his presentation, describing them as a visual complement to his overall appearance.

It’s just fashion. Girls love it.

Previous controversies

Frankie Justgymit

Frankie’s fashion choices have attracted scrutiny in the past.

In July 2024, social media users reacted to images of him wearing high-heeled boots and sporting nail polish .

The posts triggered speculation and discussion about his personal life and motivations.

In follow-up Instagram stories and podcast appearances, Frankie clarified that his styling is based purely on aesthetic preference and a desire to express himself beyond traditional masculine norms.

He has maintained that his presentation is about personal taste rather than identity statements.

Financial and co-parenting insights

Beyond style and public image, Frankie has also been candid about his responsibilities as a father and entrepreneur.

Frankie Justgymit

He discussed how he balances financial obligations with family life, explaining that his priorities lay in his business and his children from previous relationships with Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka .

He also credited his approach to money management to a financially stable upbringing.

These remarks offered insight into how he maintains both personal and professional responsibilities while navigating the demands of a high-profile public persona.

Ongoing work

Frankie’s recent appearance on Mic Cheque reflects the expanding intersection between fitness, fashion and personal branding in Kenya’s wellness space.

Across his platforms, Frankie shares a mix of training insights, grooming habits, and day-to-day updates that reinforce his brand as both a fitness coach and lifestyle figure.

He often shares clips of his routines and addresses common misconceptions around fitness, offering practical advice aimed at helping everyday audiences adopt sustainable habits.