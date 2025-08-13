From Kibera to Reggaeland - Kriss Darlin’s journey of family, music, & mentorship

Kriss Darlin has etched his name in history as the first Kenyan DJ to perform at the prestigious Reggae Land Festival in the UK.

From his humble beginnings in Kibera to rubbing shoulders with global reggae icons, Kriss has carved a career marked by resilience, advocacy, and mentorship.



Over the years, he has nurtured a generation of entertainers who are now making their own mark.

Born Chris Odhiambo in September 11, 1984, he was raised in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, specifically in the area known as Bangkok.

Kriss Darlin gained recognition as a radio and TV host, most notably with the radio show 'UptownNights' on Homeboyz Radio and the weekly 'JamRock' reggae show on NTV.

Kriss Darlin’s influence extends beyond music, he’s recognised as East Africa’s finest dancehall-reggae DJ/MC, noted for being among the first to take the reggae sound system experience global with tours abroad.

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin

He has even performed for high-profile figures like former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Foray into politics

In 2018, he entered the political arena by vying for the Kibra parliamentary seat, which became vacant after the passing of Ken Okoth.

At one of his public rallies, he even knelt before ODM leader Raila Odinga, pledging his loyalty and saying, “Let them shoot me, if it means that you remain and lead in 2022… I ask that you hold my hand…”.

Although he did not win the nomination, he accepted the outcome gracefully and returned to his entertainment roots.

The failed political stint, however, cost him his show 'Jam Rock' on NTV as the media house did not allow its staff to take part in politics while actively working for it.

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin

An advocate for DJs and MCs

Kriss Darlin is not only known for his music but also for his commitment to protecting and uplifting fellow entertainers.

He has been a vocal advocate for fair treatment of DJs and MCs, speaking out when the industry faces challenges.

From supporting MC Fullstop’s family after his passing to publicly standing with DJ Joe Mfalme during his arrest, Kriss has consistently shown that solidarity is part of his brand.

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin

Mentorship and nurturing talent

Over the years, Kriss has mentored numerous upcoming DJs and MCs, offering guidance, opportunities, and industry insights.

Many of these entertainers have gone on to establish themselves, crediting him for giving them a platform to shine. His mentorship has helped create a ripple effect, strengthening Kenya’s music and events scene.

Among those who have emerged from Kriss Darlin's wings are DJ Moh Spice, Kadamawe Roots, and DJ Tosh among others.

Balancing fame, family, and fatherhood

Away from the bright lights of the stage, Kriss is a devoted father of two, a boy and a girl. He has often expressed how his children are his greatest motivation, influencing both his work ethic and life decisions.

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin and his daughter

Despite his busy schedule, he makes time to be present in their lives from school events to simple family gatherings.