Kenya is set to host the next chapter of the Leading Vibe Initiative (LVI), a women-focused music academy founded by two-time Grammy Award winner Tems.

The programme aims to equip young African women in music with the skills, networks and resources needed to thrive.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the inaugural in-person edition held in Lagos, Nigeria, on August 8 and 9 2025.

Backed by Hennessy and Native Instruments, the debut brought together 20 emerging women in music, including producers, artists and songwriters, for a packed schedule of learning, collaboration and mentorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos programme opened with a welcome dinner hosted by Tems, who shared the personal experiences that inspired her to create the initiative.

Tems gives welcome remarks at the dinner

She spoke about the challenges women often face in the industry and stressed the importance of building support systems to help them succeed.

READ ALSO: Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounded while growing up

The dinner allowed the participants to meet one another ahead of a full day of programming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day was dedicated to workshops, panels and practical sessions covering artist performance, songwriting and music production.

Yimeeka, Saszy Afroshii, Tems, Bloody Civilian, Sasha P

Participants explored long-term career strategies, image development, and how to build strong support teams in the music industry.

Hands-on masterclasses gave participants the opportunity to learn about songwriting techniques, vocal coaching, and sound design, as well as the use of industry-standard production tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the sessions introduced a custom demo software developed specifically for the programme to make professional music production more accessible to women.

A final panel discussion encouraged open conversations on creative independence, authenticity and visibility for women working in music.

Tems with the selected participants at the welcome dinner

The day ended with a reflective fireside chat on the progress made and the next steps for the initiative, followed by a closing reception marking the end of the Lagos programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers described the Lagos edition as the first step in a multi-country effort to create a pan-African network that connects women in music to training, mentorship and industry opportunities.

Tems at the LVI welcome dinner in Lagos

The Leading Vibe Initiative's Kenyan edition is scheduled to take place after the Lagos debut, with applications opening on August 11, 2025.

Applications are open until August 30, 2025.

Each stop on the programme’s journey, organisers say, is designed to contribute to an ecosystem where women in music are seen, heard and supported to take the lead in their careers.