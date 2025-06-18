Girl, shut up! – Ciru Muriuki and Passaris in explosive X showdown

A heated exchange between Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and journalist Ciru Muriuki erupted on X, around police brutality, political loyalty, and women's solidarity.



The public spat happened on 17 June 2025, following the police shooting of a mask vendor during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The protests, which were calling for Justice for Ojwang, sparked by the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody, yet another case fuelling outrage over alleged police brutality in the country.

The tension escalated when police reportedly opened fire on demonstrators, killing a vendor who was selling masks near the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Esther Passaris condemned the killing in a statement on X, writing.

Another Kenyan, a mask vendor shot in cold blood. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. What we’re witnessing is not just isolated brutality; it is the result of systemic failure: poor recruitment standards, inadequate training, mental burnout, and a culture of impunity.

Her remarks called for deeper reforms, including proper police training and body camera adoption . However, her post was met with scepticism by some, who questioned her sincerity.

Ciru Muriuki’s clapback to Passaris

Former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, was among the first to publicly call out Passaris. “EstherPassaris Girl, shut up. You’re not with us. Leave us alone.”

The tweet struck a chord with many protesters, who view Passaris’ political alignment, particularly her support for the government-backed coalition, as a betrayal of the very people she claims to represent.

Passaris fires back at Ciru Muriuki

Unwilling to let the remarks slide, Passaris issued a response, framing Muriuki’s statement as an attack on women’s solidarity.

When women silence other women with ‘girl shut up’ and ‘you are not with us, leave us alone,’ we betray the very sisterhood we claim to stand for. I may not always agree with every voice online, but I will never tell another woman to be quiet, especially when she is speaking up for justice.

She went on to remind followers of her two-term mandate and commitment to advocating for Nairobi residents despite the criticism.

Ciru doubles down

Muriuki, however, remained unmoved. In a scathing follow-up, she posted.

Esther Passaris, you are not a sister Esther. Save this daft essay for the 3 people who MAY vote for you in 2027.