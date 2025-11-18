Life inside prisons - What ex-journalist Dennis Onsarigo saw that changed him

Investigative journalism often comes with risks, but few experiences leave as deep an imprint as Dennis O., the legendary Kenyan journalist and creator of ‘Case Files’, found during his work inside Kenya’s prisons.

Over the years, Dennis has interviewed some of the country’s most notorious criminals, navigated threats to his life, and witnessed the complexities of a justice system that many only see from afar.

The fear factor

Entering a prison is never straightforward , and Dennis in an interview on Iko Nini podcast, recalls his initial visits with a mix of trepidation and respect for the environment.

At first, yes. Prison is a controlled place; they reduce you to nothing. Some inmates know they can manipulate the system. Others can be put in isolation or get additional charges. But my fear was always: ‘How do I get out of here safely?’

For Dennis, the fear was not abstract. He often interviewed people whose evidence files included shocking crime scenes, decapitated bodies, reconstructed remains, and other forms of raw evidence.

“When you interview someone whose files show they clearly killed someone and they admit it it’s intense,” he said.

Dennis Onsarigo during his days on KTN News

Building trust behind bars

Over time, Dennis developed a nuanced understanding of prison dynamics. He found that the most effective reporting relied on building rapport rather than intimidation.

“Some inmates became friends,” he revealed, reflecting on how trust could coexist with the professional distance needed for accurate reporting.

Certain institutions stood out for their humane approaches. Women’s prisons, in particular, impressed Dennis with their management and upkeep.

At the time, the leadership understood landscaping, cleanliness, and humane environments. Lang’ata Women’s Prison was surprisingly decent, for inmates, not for free people.

Such experiences highlighted that even within constrained circumstances, dignity could be preserved.

The weight of accuracy

Inmate confessions alone were never enough for Dennis. His journalistic integrity demanded rigorous examination of every file, evidence report, and witness testimony.

“You start with the files, sometimes seven full volumes. You read police reports, witness statements, postmortems. It can take two weeks to read one case,” he explained.

Former journalist Dennis Onsarigo

The process extended beyond paperwork. Dennis often tracked down victims’ families across Kenya, ensuring their perspective was represented.

“Then you interview the inmate. We weren’t judges; our work was to present all sides and let the public decide,” he said, stressing the balance between reporting and advocacy.

Stories that stay with you

Some cases left a particularly profound mark. Dennis recounted a woman convicted of killing her husband, who initially received a 30-year sentence.

When she appealed, the sentence was increased to life. What struck Dennis was the harsh reality for those tangentially involved.

A man present at the crime scene, without clear evidence of participation , was also sentenced to life. “That kind of injustice stays with you,” Dennis admitted.

The emotional toll

Dennis’ work in prisons was not only physically challenging but emotionally taxing. Witnessing brutality, navigating manipulation, and confronting the sheer scale of human suffering left lasting impressions.

“You see raw evidence: decapitated bodies, reconstructed remains. The first years were tough, but eventually I built rapport,” he said.

Former Journalist Dennis Onsarigo

The emotional complexity was compounded by the need for professional detachment, ensuring that stories were accurate and fair while preserving his own mental wellbeing.

For Onsarigo, these experiences reinforced the importance of empathy, patience, and diligence in journalism.