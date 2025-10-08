How comedian Kisiangani finds therapy where laughter can’t reach [Pulse Interview]

For most people, laughter is an escape. For Emmanuel Kisiangani, it’s a mirror. The comedian, whose ‘Cheki’ impressions have almost become his signature style, has built a reputation for blending sharp wit with relatable storytelling.
At 43, Kisiangani is a man whose humour has aged like fine wine, honest, unfiltered, and deeply human.
His voice and laughter have become a familiar sound on podcasts and comedy stages, yet behind the easy laughter is the story of someone who once doubted whether he truly belonged.
He laughs easily when he talks about his growth, but behind that laughter is the story of a man who, for a long time, felt he wasn’t good enough.
“When I was at Churchill, I wasn’t one of the front-line comedians,” Kisiangani recalls. “I think that’s when the imposter syndrome started. I’d perform, but afterwards, I’d look at my material and think, this stuff isn’t good enough.”
The self-doubt didn’t stop him from performing, in fact, it fuelled him. And now, years later, he speaks about that phase with honesty and humour, as though retelling the story of someone he used to know.
The comedy that came from pain
If you’ve watched Kisiangani perform or listened to his podcast, you’ll notice that he often jokes about everyday struggles, relationships, and awkward truths.
But what many may not realise is that his comedy was once a mask for deeper emotions.
“Most good comedy comes from a lot of pain,” he says matter-of-factly. “People laugh because they think you’re joking, but those references are real. The laughter is real, but the stories behind it are even more real.”
At one point, he confesses, he hid everything behind the microphone, using his platform to bury what he couldn’t talk about.
“I’d vent, laugh, and move on. But eventually, those things catch up with you,” he admits. “You can only bury stuff for so long.”
Kisiangani, who hosts The Kisiangani Podcast alongside Bashir Halaiki, George Waweru and Nduta Kariuki, says these conversations have helped him express himself beyond the stage.
What began as casual chats with friends has become one of Kenya’s most popular and refreshingly honest podcasts about everyday life, humour, and the human experience.
A turning point in church
That realisation eventually led him to seek help not from a traditional therapist, but through his local church. “I go to church in Portland Baptist,” Kisiangani says.
“For the last few weeks, I’ve been sitting down and talking to someone there. I’ve opened up to getting professional help.”
The comedian who once doubted his worth has learnt to laugh through his pain while still seeking deeper conversations about faith, mental health, and authenticity.