How one doctor’s empathy stood out after Shalkido’s accident

Kenyan comedian and content creator Oga Obinna on Sunday evening, October 5, 2025, shared an account of the challenges he and the family of former Sailors Gang member, Shalkido, faced while seeking urgent medical attention for the injured artiste at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

According to Obinna, Shalkido was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left him with severe head injuries, internal bleeding, and a broken bone.

A promising comeback cut short

The accident came just as Shalkido, a father of one, was finding his footing again after struggling to rebuild his music career.



Known for his role in the once-celebrated Gengetone group Sailors Gang , the artist had been working on getting his life back together before the incident.

Obinna, who rushed to the hospital after receiving news of the accident, said he was heartbroken to find the artist in critical condition and to witness the confusion surrounding his treatment.

“We are in KU referral hospital, and things are not looking up because of a few factors. When we came in, the nurses were good, but when we were referred to one doctor called Dr Zipora, things got complicated.”

A night of confusion and helplessness

Obinna narrated a series of frustrating events that made it difficult for the family to get information or authorisation to transfer the patient.



He said that despite their attempts to follow hospital procedures, they were repeatedly sent from one department to another.

When we asked the doctor for updates, she said we had to wait for the nurse to come. Then later, when we tried to get a transfer document, they told us we needed approval from the doctor. When I went back, they said we first had to find another hospital, get a bed, an ambulance, and a neurosurgeon before we could move him.

The comedian described being moved in circles for hours, a frustrating ordeal for a family trying to save their loved one’s life.

We were told to go to the radiology department for a report. When we got there, the place was closed. That broke us because they knew it was closed but still sent us there.

He added that despite their persistence, most of their efforts hit a dead end. The hospital staff left them desperate, with little hope of getting timely help for the critically injured musician.

A ray of hope, Dr Lillian steps in

Amid the confusion and tension, Obinna said one doctor, identified as Dr Lillian, finally took time to assist and explain the situation to the family in detail.

We met Dr Lillian after a lot of going back and forth. He was very kind and patient. He explained everything clearly and even showed us on his phone what was happening.

According to the doctor, Shalkido had suffered severe internal bleeding in the brain, with multiple points of haemorrhage that made surgery impossible.

“He said the brain was swollen and the bleeding was in many places, so it was inoperable. They had started him on medication to manage the condition. His left leg was also injured and had been stabilised,” Obinna recounted.

The family was informed that the condition was very severe and that the next few days would be critical. The doctors had placed the artiste under sedation as part of his treatment.

Waiting in uncertainty

Obinna said the family was told to wait for updates from the hospital, especially after the involvement of specialists. However, the lack of immediate access to medical reports and the delays in communication left them anxious and helpless. “We were told we can only get the report from the radiology department, but there was nobody there. So there’s nothing more we could do at that point,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Obinna assured fans that the family was following up closely with the hospital and that they would continue updating the public on the artist’s condition. “The dad has the phone, so if you call Shalkido’s number, either he or the sister will pick. We’re just waiting and praying,” he said.

