In Nairobi: Listening to ‘Singefanikiwa’, with Adan Abdi [Community Review]

“Sikudhani ingehappen especially after kuambiwa usanii haina something…” goes the millennial saying from Scar Mkadinali, in Wakadinali’s ‘Singefanikiwa’ .

Pia mimi, ilikua kidogo nishalose hope. Sikudhani ningefanikiwa, in finding and exploring Nairobi’s intentional communities.

I wouldn’t fault you for not knowing Adan Abdi either.

Soon after surviving the -vid we got comfortable being outside again, went to the elections - oops, discovered our streets, and now the commute past a mountain of garbage has us wondering about City Hall.

Opening Acts

Clumsiness, tutasamehe. If it’s crowd work, Darren ‘The American’ Collins is a good study in being an outsider finding their way in.

How far can one push a hot take on nationalism before it crosses into “Go Back To Somalia”?

EXPLAINER: Kenyan flag laws that could easily land you in jail A viral video of Mogadishu FC fans playing with the Kenyan flag has raised questions about what the law says about its use and the penalties for breaking it.

Each had a shot at getting laughs from sisters in the company of their baby bro; medics and a med student set for graduation, Adan’s long-time friends, fans of Adan Abdi Comedy who opened for Mammito and have been following him since, and me.

In case you need a gentle nudge toward Roby Collins at the Nairobi Laugh Bar tonight and Adan’s second night at Hooya’s Kitchen & Poetry … and The Standup Collective community.

Adan Abdi was listening to rap before taking the stage

And, in his observation, rappers get away with making awkward suggestions - in song. It’s funny how these don’t quite translate IRL.

Comedian Adan Abdi on stage at his June 2025 Eid comedy showcase "Go Back To Somalia"

In real life; his U.K. Visa application required far too many supporting recommendations, he’s proud of the cut he chose for this show; he has considered takes on that incident with the flag and those ideas about vetting Kenyan Somalians for IDs and appreciates having his dad for a wingman.

I must insist on you attending his second night. Especially if you are in need of perspective on Somalian Kenyans. Sitawafunza kila kitu. Na vile Domani Munga alisema, “siezi show ndoto zangu bigi to a small mind”.

It’s official, Adan Abdi Comedy is going on a U.K. tour.

Further exhortations to Nairobi’s intentional communities

Most Mondays with Drunken Lectures

While I’m still attempting discourse on nationalist ideas, the podium where solid arguments are thriving - Drunken Lectures , under the stewardship of Keith Angana.

Specifically for the Nairobians who demand a little more from life than 30-second bits. Or the ones who are just happy to be here and can’t help but radiate u-Nairobi wetu.

Context matters, a one-hour lecture over a beverage of your choice helps the cause.

Just this month: sikuskia vibaya at “The Stealing Art of Kenyan Music” by audio engineer Megamuia , a rousing “Uchungu Na Uhuru” at the Nairobi Street Kitchen, a prefatory lecture on data protection “Is Consent An Illusion” presented by Wakili Mutua Mutuku, and a community-only lecture I hated to miss on “Feminism”.

The 16th year of Blankets & Wine

It’s a festival, yes. It’s a community because, wale wanaskia FOMO.

Looking forward to Toxic Lyricali, Zaituni, and We Are Nubia who paid a visit to our studio earlier in the week .

Why these acts? Testaments to a generation of social media communities that show up IRL. Kenyan talent that didn’t wait 20 years to be seen.

And the festival’s 2025 theme, "Bringing Africa to Kenya and Taking Kenya to the World".

The team at Good Times Africa articulates it better as: “...a bold lineup led by TEMS, alongside Joshua Baraka, Chimano, Billy Black, We Are Nubia, Zaituni, and genre-defying DJs/Producers on the Onja Onja stage such as Akoth Jumadi, Ghedi, Paps, Bune, Hiribae, Santa, Coco Kahu and Mr Lu, this year’s edition captures the fearless, digital-first direction of Kenya’s music scene.”

A celebration of influence

As far as shameless plugs go; the very friendly, young, hardworking Kenyans at Pulse Africa are gearing up for the Fifth Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards .

The aim is to recognise individuals who have leveraged digital platforms to distribute value, share ideas, and build influential communities online.

Pulse Live Marketing , through the The Power Circle Summit, is also opening the doors to our community.

