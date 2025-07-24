Terry Gene Bollea, known professionally as Hulk Hogan, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71.

Medical personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Clearwater Beach, Florida, residence at approximately 9:51 AM (4:51 PM EAT) and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 AM (6:17 PM EAT).

Authorities reported no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Early life

Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Bollea was the son of construction foreman Pietro Bollea and dance teacher Ruth V. Moody.

Hulk Hogan and his father, Peter 'Pietro' Bollea

Of Italian, Panamanian, Scottish and French descent, his family relocated to Port Tampa, Florida when he was a toddler.

Hogan stated in past interviews that he discovered professional wrestling at 16 and admired stars such as Dusty Rhodes and Superstar Billy Graham.

His experiences at local wrestling events in Tampa fueled his ambition to turn pro.

Rise to wrestling stardom, birth of Hulkamania

Hogan made his in‑ring debut in 1977 and broke through in the early 1980s after joining the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE).

Hulk Hogan displaying the WCW championship belt

In January 1984 he defeated the Iron Sheik to claim his first WWF World Heavyweight Championship, launching the 'Hulkamania' era.

His physique, signature bandana, handlebar mustache and Atomic Leg Drop finisher became cultural touchstones as he grew in popularity.

Among his career highlights are body‑slamming André the Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987 and headlining major events for both WWF/WWE and World Championship Wrestling, where he held a combined total of 12 world titles.

Last match

Hogan's last match under WWE took place on August 20, 2006 at a WWE pay-per-view, pinning Randy Orton and scoring the win.

Hulk Hogan making an entrance to the ring

Hulk Hogan’s final televised wrestling match took place at TNA’s 'Bound for Glory' pay‑per‑view on October 16, 2011, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, where he faced off against Sting and lost by submission

Beyond those televised and WWE match appearances, Hogan wrestled sporadically in smaller events, including a six‑man tag match at a TNA house show on January 27, 2012, in Manchester, England.

He teamed with Sting and James Storm to beat Bully Ray, Kurt Angle and Bobby Roode in an untelevised match that closed out his in‑ring career, making this his very final match, albeit untelevised.

Crossover into acting

Beyond the ring, Hogan ventured into acting and broadcasting .

He made his movie debut with a cameo in 'Rocky III' (1982) and went on to star in 'No Holds Barred' (1989), 'Suburban Commando' (1991) and 'Mr Nanny' (1993).

Hulk Hogan appears in 'No holds barred'

On TV he led the series 'Thunder in Paradise' and 'Hogan Knows Best', and lent his likeness to video games and commercials.

His crossover appeal cemented his status as one of the first wrestlers to achieve mainstream entertainment success.

Controversies and legal battles

Hogan’s career also faced turmoil.

In 2016 he sued Gawker Media over a leaked private recording and won a USD115 million judgement later settled for USD31 million, leading to Gawker’s bankruptcy.

The case 'Bollea v. Gawker' sparked debate over privacy and press freedom in the US.

He had earlier faced steroid use allegations in the 1990s and was dismissed from WWE in 2015 after racist remarks surfaced, though he was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

His personal life included three marriages, two children and public battles with mental health and financial challenges.

Hulk Hogan with his wife, son and daughter

Legacy

Hogan’s passing marks the end of an era for a figure whose impact reached far beyond wrestling.

Hulk Hogan performing his signature shirt rip

For fans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, when his matches aired on cable and VHS tapes circulated widely, his image and catchphrases became part of a shared pop-culture memory.