Hulk Hogan's blue print that opened doors for wrestlers like The Rock & John Cena

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was more than just a professional wrestler; he was a cultural phenomenon who profoundly reshaped both professional wrestling and mainstream entertainment.

His larger-than-life persona, undeniable charisma, and strategic cross-media ventures propelled wrestling from a niche spectacle into a global juggernaut, laying the groundwork for the modern WWE superstar.

Hulk Hogan's rise to prominence began in earnest with his signing with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in late 1983.

On January 23, 1984, he defeated The Iron Sheik to claim his first WWF Championship, a pivotal moment that ignited Hulkamania.

This era was characterised by Hogan's heroic all-American persona, adorned in iconic red and yellow, and his empowering message to young Hulkamaniacs to say your prayers, take your vitamins, and you will never go wrong.

Hogan's magnetic personality and wrestling prowess captivated audiences, transforming the sport into mainstream family entertainment.

He became the face of Vince McMahon's ambitious vision for the WWF, headlining eight of the first nine WrestleManias.

His legendary body slam of André the Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987, performed before an audience of over 90,000, remains one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history and a testament to his drawing power.

This era saw an explosion in merchandising, with Hulkamania branded T-shirts, action figures, and his Real American theme song becoming ubiquitous.

Hogan's widespread appeal helped establish a modern business model for wrestling, proving its immense commercial viability beyond traditional arenas.

Hogan's impact wasn't confined to the wrestling ring; he was a trailblazer in leveraging his wrestling fame for mainstream media crossovers.

His cameo as the flamboyant wrestler Thunderlips in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky III in 1982 introduced him to millions outside the wrestling sphere, setting the stage for his subsequent WWF explosion.

Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, Hogan embraced Hollywood, starring in films like 'No Holds Barred', 'Suburban Commando', and 'Mr. Nanny'.

While these films often received mixed reviews, they solidified his status as a recognisable pop culture figure and expanded his fanbase to include younger, family-oriented audiences.

In the mid-2000s, Hogan ventured into the burgeoning world of reality television with 'Hogan Knows Best' on VH1.

The show offered fans a glimpse into his personal life, further cementing his celebrity status and demonstrating the enduring public fascination with his persona.

Hulk Hogan's career provided a blueprint for what a modern WWE superstar could achieve. He demonstrated the power of a charismatic persona, compelling storytelling, and cross-media appeal in building a global brand.