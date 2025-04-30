Pulse logo
Husband of late gospel singer Osinachi sentenced to death

30 April 2025 at 3:43
During his trial in June 2022, the husband of the late renowned gospel singer Osinachi, famous for her song ‘Ekwueme’, Nwachukwu, claimed that he was being punished for something he didn’t understand, stating that his wife had died from lung cancer.
The late Gospel singer Osinach
A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband to the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging after finding him guilty of culpable homicide.

The judgement, delivered by Justice Nwosu-Iheme on Monday, April 28, 2025, followed a lengthy trial that drew widespread public attention even outside Nigeria.

The tragic death of the gospel star

Osinachi, a revered gospel artist known for her soul-stirring vocals and hit worship songs, died on April 8, 2022.

Initial claims by her husband suggested she succumbed to an undisclosed illness, but suspicions of domestic abuse quickly gained traction, prompting an official investigation. She was 42 years old at the time of her death.

Court finds husband guilty of culpable homicide

The court found that the prosecution had met the legal standard required to prove culpable homicide. Among the 23 charges brought against Nwachukwu were spousal battery, criminal intimidation, child cruelty, and other related offences.

Despite pleading not guilty, Peter Nwachukwu was convicted based on the compelling evidence presented by the prosecution.

This included the testimonies of 17 witnesses—among them, two of the couple’s children—and 25 documentary exhibits. Nwachukwu mounted his defence by calling four witnesses and submitting four documents in support of his case.

Death sentence and additional penalties

Justice Nwosu-Iheme handed down a death sentence by hanging for the primary charge of culpable homicide.

In addition, Nwachukwu received multiple prison terms: two years on several charges, six months for one count, and financial penalties for lesser offences. The judge noted that the cumulative evidence pointed to a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation.

Osinachi’s musical legacy Osinachi Nwachukwu left a deep mark on Nigeria’s and Africa’s gospel music scene.

She rose to fame with the 2017 worship anthem ‘Ekwueme’ in collaboration with Prospa Ochimana—a song that has since garnered over 71 million views on YouTube.

Other songs in her repertoire include ‘Nara Ekele’ with Pastor Paul Enenche and ‘You No Dey Use Me Play’ featuring Emma.

 

